Applications are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program to assist families impacted by the historic flooding that devasted Eastern Kentucky in late July.

The program will award up to $500 per household to cover immediate needs resulting from the floods. The grants are available to residents of the 12 FEMA declared counties: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Perry, Pike, Owsley and Whitley. The grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis until the funds are gone.

To print a grant application, visit, https://www.explorekywildlands.com/the-kentucky-wildlands-flood-relief-application

To request an application be mailed to you, call, (606) 677-6150.

The nonprofit organization Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc., established the grant program. PRIDE promotes environmental cleanup and education, as well as economic development through tourism, in 42 counties. The grant program is named for PRIDE’s tourism initiative, The Kentucky Wildlands.

The grant program was made possible by Torch Technologies’ donation to PRIDE for flood recovery and relief. Based in Huntsville, Alabama, the research, development and engineering company was co-founded by Bill Roark, who grew up in Eastern Kentucky.

Forcht Broadcasting, which is headquartered in Corbin and Somerset and operates stations across Kentucky, including six stations in Eastern Kentucky, is a partner in the grant program. The radio and digital group is collecting donations through its radio stations and will match those donations up to $5,000.

To donate digitally to The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant Fund, use the options below:

PayPal to PRIDE@centertech.com

WYKY FM Somerset - somerset106.com

WTLO AM/FM Somerset - wtloam.com

WWEL FM London - sam1039.com

WANV FM London - 967wanv.com

WFTG AM/FM London - wftgam.com

WXKQ FM Whitesburg - 1039thebulldog.com

WTCW AM/FM - wtcwam.com

WSIP FM - wsipfm.com

WSIP AM - wsipam.com

WKLW FM - wklw.com

WKYH AM/FM - wkyham.com

Checks also will be accepted. Checks should be written to Eastern Kentucky PRIDE with “flood relief” in the memo line. Checks can be dropped off at the radio stations listed above or mailed to PRIDE, 2292 S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, KY 42503.

PRIDE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, so all donations are tax deductible. Receipts will be provided.

To contact the PRIDE office, please email PRIDE@centertech.com or, administrator@kywildlands.com, or call (toll free), 888-577-4339.