The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) is now accepting applications for the class of 2023. The program, a tuition-free three-week immersive arts education experience, opens doors to a variety of scholarship opportunities and will be celebrating its 36th year next summer.

Each summer, GSA hosts talented high school students from every region of the commonwealth for a three-week, tuition-free immersive residential program on a college campus. During this program, student artists engage in studies across nine disciplines: Architecture and Design; Creative Writing; Dance; Drama; Film and Photography; Instrumental Music; Musical Theatre; Visual Art; and Vocal Music. Recent funding from the Kentucky Department of Education has allowed GSA to grow from 256 students to more than 500 students.

Applications opened on Oct. 6, and will remain open until Jan. 8, 2023. Any high school sophomore or junior in the state of Kentucky may apply.

Acceptance to the GSA program is competitive. Applicants are scored on their creative potential and passion and the application does not ask for GPA or SAT/ACT scores. There is an application fee of $30 for the GSA summer program, which is waived for students on free or reduced lunch.

To guide students, families and educators through the application process, GSA will host a series of informational webinars. All webinars are free, but registration is required. Each session will be recorded and made available afterward.

“GSA 101 Webinars” will be held from Sept. 29-Dec. 1. GSA 101 provides an overview of the summer program, the application process and alumni benefits. Opportunities to attend this webinar include:

• Nov. 14 – 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT

• Dec. 1– 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT

“Meet Your Adjudicators Webinars” will be held from Oct. 17 – Nov. 18. These free webinars will feature conversations with adjudicators in each art form discussing what they’re looking for in GSA applicants. These webinars will include:

• Instrumental Music – 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT, Oct. 17;

• Creative Writing – 6:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. CT, Oct. 19;

• Dance – 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT, Oct. 25;

• Musical Theatre – 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT, Oct. 26;

• Vocal Music – 6:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. CT, Nov. 1;

• Drama – 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m., Nov. 2;

• Architecture and Design – 6:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. CT, Nov. 3;

• Visual Art – 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT, Nov. 7; and

• Film and Photography – 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m., Nov. 10.

For more information on the program, webinars and application process, visit, www.kentuckygsa.org.