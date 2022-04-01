Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander has proclaimed April as PRIDE Spring Cleanup Month in Perry County. Throughout April, Perry County residents are encouraged to volunteer to pick up litter across the community.

This annual Spring Cleanup, stated the proclamation, is an opportunity to enjoy and care for this area’s natural beauty, which is a treasure for residents and attraction for tourists.

The proclamation, signed March 11, encourages Perry County residents to participate in the PRIDE Spring Cleanup. The annual PRIDE Spring Cleanup is hosted by Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc., a non-profit organization that promotes environmental cleanup and education, as well as economic development through tourism, in 42 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky. The 2022 PRIDE Spring Cleanup sponsors are Outdoor Venture Corporation and Fibrotex, USA.

The proclamation states that it will benefit the health, enjoyment and economic prosperity of all, and stated that the PRIDE Spring Cleanup is an opportunity to be good stewards of this important resource.

“PRIDE is celebrating its 25th year of partnering with communities to keep our region’s majestic environment clean and healthy, so we are encouraging a large turnout of volunteers in every community,” said Tammie Nazario, PRIDE president and CEO. “I want to thank Judge Alexander for his leadership in promoting April as Spring Cleanup Month.

“Since 1997, 445,827 people have volunteered with PRIDE, and more than 985,128 bags of trash and 972,103 old tires have been pulled from hillsides and waterways,” Nazario said. “Those are amazing numbers, but our region always needs one more volunteer ― you.”

“April will be the perfect time to get outdoors with friends and family, working together to make sure your favorite spot looks its best,” Nazario said. “Please consider picking up litter near your home, school, church or business. After you pick up litter, dispose of it with your own trash and then call your local PRIDE coordinator. Your volunteer hours will be added to the city or county’s Spring Cleanup tally.”

PRIDE Coordinators are volunteers who are appointed by mayors and judge-executives. They work with the PRIDE staff to organize cleanup activities, recruit volunteers and track cleanup results.

PRIDE coordinators now are preparing for Spring Cleanup Month. They will schedule cleanups and recruit volunteers to participate. They also will assist volunteers who want to plan their own cleanups. Kevin Vermillion is the City of Hazard PRIDE Coordinator, and he can be reached through email at, vermilk@yahoo.com.