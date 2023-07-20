Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin announced July 18 that there will be an additional $5.3 million allocated to help flood recovery efforts in Letcher and Perry counties, according to statements from the ARC and Beshear’s office.

The funds will provide water and sewer service to new housing developments that are considered “high-ground sites,” meaning they will be safe from future flooding events.

“We’ve promised to be there for Eastern Kentucky until every structure, home and life is rebuilt,” said Beshear. “Housing is our top priority, and the ARC has been an incredible partner to Kentucky as we recover. Our friends at ARC are always welcome in Kentucky, and we look forward to an amazing conference in September. We’re going to show off everything that makes Kentucky, and Eastern Kentucky, so special.”

In Letcher County, according to the release, Beshear and Manchin announced $896,972 from the ARC Base Program and $100,000 in ARC Co-Chair discretionary funds will help install water and sewer service to a new high-ground community in Letcher County. The project will install 1,900 feet of waterline and 5,500 feet of sewer line, serving 10 new homes.

The Perry County Sky View Estates Project is set to receive $4.4 million in ARC funds that will go toward bringing water and sewer service to the future Sky View Estates housing development in Perry County. The funds will be matched by $4.4 million from the Eastern Kentucky SAFE funds, according to the statement. In the initial phase of this project, 153 homes will be built to replace homes that were lost during the 2022 flooding. The new development will be located just off Hal Rogers Parkway west of Exit 56.

“This new housing development is a huge win for Perry County,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “With these additional funds, we are providing important infrastructure for families impacted by the flood, as well as for future families and Kentuckians. Perry County will be a better, safer place because of this announcement today.”

According to the statement, more than $13.2 million has been raised from the donations of over 41,500 individuals and organizations from all over the world through the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

The fund has paid the funeral expenses of the 44 lives lost and has provided direct financial assistance to survivors identified by FEMA, according to the release and more than $1.175 million is committed to building new homes and home repair with nonprofit partners Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Housing Development Alliance and Homes Inc. These partners have nine homes either completed or under construction.

The statement also said Beshear and Manchin announced that registration is now open for the 2023 ARC Annual Conference. The conference will be held in Ashland, Kentucky, in September and will bring elected officials, business leaders and nonprofit organizations from across Appalachia to the commonwealth. Beshear and Manchin announced University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari will be the keynote speaker at the conference. Beshear’s fellow ARC governors elected him to serve as the states’ co-chair for 2023.