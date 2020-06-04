A residential drug and alcohol treatment center for women in Pippa Passes is now accepting new clients.
Creekside, located at 6870 Highway 899, Pippa Passes, will be a 120-bed center that provides opioid detoxification, stabilization, and residential treatment services for women with substance use disorders.
The center is operated by Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) and is open 24/7, according to a statement issued by ARC.
ARC operates a network of 39 addiction treatment centers in 17 Eastern and central Kentucky counties. The organization, headquartered in Louisa, offers a full continuum of care including detox, residential, transitional, intensive outpatient, outpatient, medically assisted treatment (MAT), vocational rehabilitation, and job training. The treatment centers are holistic with CARF-accredited clinical programs, medical services directed by an addictionologist, a Christ-centered spiritual emphasis that includes the 12 steps and chaplaincy care, and a broadening scope of vocational training opportunities for clients.
According to Tim Robinson, CEO and founder of ARC, the key to meaningful recovery is to help clients discover their destiny and go back into the workforce: “Our slogan is ‘from crisis to career’, and we are a nationally recognized leader at moving folks through that transition.”
“Helping those in recovery find hope is key," said Robinson, a former prosecutor who founded the treatment organization after dealing with his own addiction. "It motivates people to engage and complete their treatment. And it gives them a foundation to survive on without using drugs."
The center offers clients more than 20 hours of clinical programming weekly, with counseling provided by licensed counselors and peer support groups led by state-certified peer support specialists. State-certified case managers also work with each client to improve their recovery environment by addressing family, educational, housing, and vocational needs.
In addition, medical care is provided, with each client seeing a nurse practitioner weekly for their general medical needs. Creekside’s medical staff is supervised by an American Board of Addiction Medicine certified physician, Dr. Michael Fletcher.
ARC accepts all Kentucky Medicaid plans (WellCare, Humana CareSource, Aetna Better Health for Kentucky, Passport Health Plan and Anthem) and most private insurances.
If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, call ARC’s 24/7 addiction help hotline at, (606) 638-0938. To learn more about Addiction Recovery Care, visit www.arccenters.com.
