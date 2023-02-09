The Appalachian Regional Commission POWER Initiative is making up to $65 million available in FY 2023 to create new opportunities in communities affected by the downturn of the coal industry.
On Feb. 7, according to a statement from ARC, the agency issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for its POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative. POWER targets federal resources to bring economic diversification and new opportunities to Appalachian communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations and coal-related supply chain industries.
ARC, the statement said, is making up to $65 million available in FY 2023 for POWER funding to leverage entrepreneurship, workforce development, infrastructure, agriculture and other projects to enhance job training and reemployment opportunities, create jobs in existing or new industries and attract new sources of private investment in coal-impacted communities.
“Appalachia’s coal-impacted communities have been the backbone of our region’s workforce for generations, and it is critical that we provide opportunities for those who have been affected by the downturn of the coal industry,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “ARC looks forward to awarding the next round of POWER grants to projects across our region that will revitalize and reinvigorate Appalachia’s economy.”
The statement said successful POWER grant applications will demonstrate the ability to produce diverse economic development outcomes, including diversifying local and regional economic bases, creating stable employment opportunities in new or emerging industries, expanding workforce service and skills training and attracting new sources of public and private investment. Proposals may also include plans to integrate activities with existing economic development projects and support the implementation of existing economic development strategic plans on a local, regional, or federal level.
“POWER grants help Appalachian communities prepare for the economy of tomorrow,” said ARC 2023 States’ Co-Chair Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky. “That not only looks like investing in job training, new markets and ecotourism, but also expanding on what is already working.”
Since POWER’s establishment in 2015, the statement said, ARC has invested more than $368 million in 449 projects across 360 coal-impacted Appalachian counties. According to the most recent evaluation of POWER grants, ARC’s investments are projected to have helped create or retain nearly 40,000 jobs and prepare more than 100,000 workers and students for new opportunities in entrepreneurship, broadband development, tourism, agriculture and food systems and other growing industries.
Additional information about POWER and the application process can be found at www.arc.gov/POWER.