An Appalachian Regional Healthcare-branded Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter will soon lift off to provide emergency transport to patients throughout Eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.
ARH said in a statement they and Air Evac Lifeteam have worked together to station a medically-equipped Branded Flight Program base at Hazard Airport, featuring an ARH-branded Air Evac-owned helicopter and a specially-trained medical transport team consisting of a pilot, a registered nurse and a paramedic. This will provide emergency air ambulance services to critically ill and injured patients and faster response times, the statement said.
“It is a top priority of ARH to provide quick and excellent emergency care for the Eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia residents we serve. The very important first step to providing this care begins with emergency transport to our hospital locations,” said Hollie Phillips, ARH president and CEO. “We have a lengthy relationship with AirEvac and look forward to this collaboration which further demonstrates our connection with this opportunity to put our ARH brand on one of AirEvac’s helicopters. Further, we are excited to see the expansion of bases throughout our service area, which will provide the people of Appalachia a faster response time and access to greater healthcare in emergencies.”
Janie Ward, the regional director of Air Evac said, “This is an exciting collaboration that provides better healthcare access and more EMS services to the area. We’re excited to work alongside of ARH to reduce the time for the patient in emergencies, bring better quality EMS services to the area, and streamline the process of getting medical needs met.”
Air Evac Lifeteam is a Global Medical Response solution.
“We have had a relationship with ARH since 2003, providing care for the people of Appalachia,” Ward said. “We are excited to expand our bases with a branded helicopter. Working alongside of ARH to provide emergent care for the people of Appalachia is an honor.”