During the April 19 Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting, Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center CEO Tony Sudduth spoke about what the organization is doing to improve the experiences of the facility’s patient and the staff.

Sudduth said he came here in August as the community CEO, then ARH made a decision to regionalize some of their operations so it changed his position to a regional CEO. His goal, he said, is to help ARH with turnaround situations for cultural, financial and quality issues.

Before, said Sudduth, a lot of decisions were isolated at a corporate level and not able to be done locally so they didn’t have that input, but now they have more localized input.

“The reason we’re doing that is to try to gain some advantage of having close proximity to hospitals to look at services we provide throughout the region,” said Sudduth. “We feel like that is going to facilitate a little mobility in the things that we do, allow us to make decisions faster, and make improvements faster as we move forward.”

ARH, said Sudduth, has had positive and negative things going on.

“Financially, Hazard has been doing very well — the ARH system has been doing very well the past several years. But there is some feeling that maybe during that process the focus may be shifted to the financial side and we lost the vision of quality and perhaps our staff,” said Sudduth. “If you look at some of the scores that are available out there, if you look at hospitals and compare how Hazard scored, it’s not good. We are actually a one star rated hospital and that’s not acceptable for the flagship of the ARH organization.”

Additionally, he said, staffing is a challenge right now, and the COVID-19 pandemic made things hard and nursing was impacted. Finding workers, he said, has continued to be an ongoing issue.

“We lost touch with the market quite honestly,” said Sudduth. “We have a tremendous challenge getting staff into the hospital.”

In his time at ARH, Sudduth said, the organization has been doing several things to improve.

“We’re putting in processes. For the last eight months now we’ve been working on a very detailed project in our surgical area to help improve processes to improve the outcomes of our surgery department,” said Sudduth. “I tell staff that what we do as an organization kind of goes by the Golden Rule of healthcare; every interaction you have with a patient I expect it to be what you would expect if you were on the other side. We feel like we lost a little bit of that focus in the past so we are really focusing on that now and trying to be more aware of what we’re doing as an organization.”

He said improving patient experience is important.

“That’s our goal right now — fix the issues that are causing us to not be viewed as positively in the eyes of our patients as we should be,” said Sudduth. “We want this to be the absolute best facility in the area. We know we can do that.”

ARH will be continuing charges to improve care, and changes in staffing and administration, as well as procedures, said Sudduth.