The ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities will raffle off a 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK 300 2D on June 30, thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous benefactor.
The ARH Foundation, according to a statement from ARH, has worked diligently this past year to help the victims of the catastrophic flooding that devastated several Eastern Kentucky counties in July 2022. Although the ARH Foundation has been able to help more than 20,000 individuals and distributed 6.5 million pounds of supplies and over $1.1 million in funding, much more must be done. Many families are still living in temporary housing or in homes still in need of repairs.
“The families that we have been able to help so far and the ones we will help in the future have suffered great losses,” said ARH Foundation Director Angela Bailey. “These folks are our friends, our neighbors, and our own family members. We’re so thankful that our communities continue to show these families that they are here to help support them through some of their darkest times.” Bailey continues, “ We’re excited to hold this raffle thanks to a very generous donor and are looking forward to seeing the many people who are going to support the Flood Relief Fund get a chance to win a convertible Mercedes-Benz! The car is beautiful and we can’t wait to find its new owner on June 30 at 3 p.m.”
The sleek white convertible has all the bells and whistles. including many safety features. More details about the vehicle are available at, https://www.arh.org/raffle.
At most 1,000 tickets will be sold at $100 each. Tickets can be purchased online only through a link on the ARH website at, https://www.arh.org/raffle. All proceeds will go to the ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities Flood Relief Fund to help serve more families.
Tickets can be purchased from June 1 until noon on June 30. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. on June 30. A complete list of the rules is available at the ARH website.
The raffle is limited to Kentucky residents only.