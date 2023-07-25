The ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities and each of the 14 ARH hospitals across Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia is inviting employees and community members to a special moment of silence on Thursday, July 27, at noon, to remember the victims of the July 2022 flooding, a tragedy that continues to impact much of the Eastern Kentucky region.

Chaplains from ARH hospitals will lead the moment of silence to allow community members to remember those that we lost, reflect on the floods’ lasting impact on the region, and come together to support those who are still working to rebuild after the unprecedented event.

As communities rebuild, the ARH Foundation continues to support the victims through our partnerships with local long-term recovery teams. To date, the ARH Foundation has dispersed more than $1.2 million in funds to those affected by the floods.

Case managers from the local long-term recovery teams will be present at many of these events to answer questions and provide information for those affected by the flooding that are still in need of assistance.

“As the rebuilding continues, we remember and honor those that we lost, and we look forward to a future where every eastern Kentuckian that was affected by the floods is able to have access to what they need to get back on their feet. We hope that this occasion also serves as a reminder that we still have a long way to go with rebuilding,” said ARH Foundation Executive Director Angela Bailey.

Anyone who wishes to participate in this event is welcome at any ARH hospital on July 27 at noon by the flagpoles at each facility.

The ARH Lexington System Center will also observe the moment of silence at noon at its location at 2260 Executive Drive and will be joined by Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman. Those participating in the moment of silence or donating supplies at the ARH Lexington office on July 27 will be treated to food or beverages from several local food trucks, and general health screenings will also be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

Also, on Thursday, July 27, in conjunction with an ARH system-wide moment of silence in remembrance of the July 2022 flood, the ARH Disaster Relief Center located in the former JC Penney building at 278 Black Gold Boulevard in Hazard will offer free food and drink items from area food trucks to those making donations, and free sports physicals, cholesterol checks, A1C checks, hands-only CPR training, stroke screenings, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

In addition to the moment of silence events, ARH will also be accepting donations for its Hope Rising – Flood Relief School Supply Drive for children affected by the 2022 floods Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28. Donations can be brought to the ARH Lexington System Center location at 2260 Executive Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

For those in Hazard, school supply donations can be dropped off at the ARH Disaster Relief Center from July 24-28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On the evening of July 27th between 5:00-7:00 PM, the public can join ARH for events at Bourbon n’ Toulouse at both Lexington locations and at the Chevy Chase Inn where those who bring in school supplies will be able to access special offers.

On Friday, July 28, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Corto Lima, located at 101 W Short St, Lexington, will donate 20% of all sales to the Hope Rising School Supply Drive.

If you are interested in donating to the ARH Foundation’s Flood Relief Fund to help those that are still in need, please visit, www.arh.org/floods, or email the foundation at, arhfoundation@arh.org.