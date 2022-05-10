On April 28, ARH held a kick off event for the designation of May being National Stroke Awareness Month. During the event, ARH also held a Primary Stroke Center Certification celebration. The event featured information about stroke, statistics and more; testimonial from Stroke Survivor Tommy Fields; a discussion with the neurosciences and emergency department team; a balloon release in honor of those affected by stroke; and details about Hazard ARH’s recent designation as a Primary Stroke Center and unveiling of recognition banner on the hospital.

The Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center has received certification from DNV as a Primary Stroke Center, affirming the hospital’s readiness to handle a full range of stroke-related medical problems.

“This certification let’s our community know we have the resources and commitment to provide the best possible stroke care,” says Tony Sudduth, CPA, FACHE, FHFMA, interim community CEO for Hazard ARH. “It’s a combination of the right equipment, personnel and training to quickly assess and treat strokes. This includes the ability to efficiently transfer patients in the rare instances they require treatment beyond our capabilities. Achieving certification validates all the effort we have put into this program and to ensuring the health and safety of our patients.”

The DNV Primary Stroke Center Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that the medical center addresses the full spectrum of stroke care — diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education — and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.

Primary Stroke Center certification is for medium and larger capacity hospitals, which admit most patients treated in their facilities and also serve as receiving hospitals for patients treated in ASR facilities.

A Primary Stroke Center (PSC) has the necessary staffing, infrastructure and programs to stabilize and treat most emergent stroke patients. In addition to possessing the capabilities of an ASR facility, a PSC can provide treatment to a broader range of stroke conditions and is able to provide some acute therapies, as well as admit patients to a designated stroke unit or to beds, specifically assigned for stroke care.

Additional functions of a PSC may be to act as a resource center for other facilities in their region, including being a main transfer site for stabilized patients from an Acute Stroke Ready (ASR) hospital. This can include offering guidance for triage of patients, providing expertise about managing particular cases, making diagnostic tests or treatments available to patients treated initially at an ASR, and being an educational resource for other hospitals and health care professionals in a city or region.

“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” said Patrick Horine, president of DNV Healthcare USA Inc. “And it helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.”

According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is a leading cause of death, killing nearly 130,000 people each year, and is a leading cause of serious, long-term adult disability. Because stroke or “brain attack” effects blood flow to the brain, rapid and effective treatment can save lives and provide the best chance of limiting the extent of long-term damage. ARH officials said they encourage people to know the risks and signs, and seek emergency medical care immediately if they are having signs or symptoms of a stroke.