During his COVID-19 update on Aug. 5, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Health Commissioner Steven Stack announced a partnership between the state’s leading healthcare providers, including Pikeville Medical Center and ARH, which will result in the hospitals requiring their healthcare workers to be vaccinated.

Under the agreement, officials said, the healthcare providers will require their entire healthcare workforce to initiate a complete vaccination series for the COVID-19 virus no later than Sept. 15.

“The healthcare systems ... probably represent more than 70, or more than 75 percent, of all the hospital beds in the entire state of Kentucky,” Stack said. “They don’t do this lightly. They did it with great care and thought.”

Other health systems joining in the effort alongside PMC and ARH, according to the governor’s office, include King’s Daughters, St. Claire HealthCare, Baptist Health, Norton

Healthcare, UK Healthcare and UofL Health.

Some of the healthcare systems’ leaders, including PMC CEO and President Donovan Blackburn and ARH CEO and President Hollie Harris Phillips, who joined the other health systems’ leaders in praising the agreement.

“I’m honored today to be here among my colleagues in this monumental step forward in defeating this virus, knowing what this has done and the toll it has taken on so many communities is just amazing,” Blackburn said.

PMC, he said, is facing a rise in COVID-19 case numbers on par with what is being seen statewide.

“We’re no different,” Blackburn said, adding that, a month ago, the hospital had three patients being treated for COVID-19, one of whom was in the ICU. On the morning of Aug. 5, he said, there were 43 patients being treated in the hospital for COVID–19, with more than a third in the ICU.

Phillips said the vaccine is the “hope and tool” to fight against COVID-19.

“Our beds and our ICU beds are full of unvaccinated individuals,” Phillips said. “We at ARH are proud to be here today with our fellow CEOs from around the state ... Most of the time we’re competing for business with one another. However, today, we stand here together committed to vaccinating our workforce. We strongly believe this vaccine is our hope and our tool to protect our patients, our staff and our families.”

Stack stressed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

“About nearly 1.6 billion humans have been vaccinated ... using nearly four billion doses of vaccine,” he said. “We know for a fact this virus is dangerous and becoming more dangerous the longer it has the opportunity to spread rampantly. We also know that these vaccines are protective and that they are safe and that, when you look at the relative risks of the disease and the vaccines, there is no debate, there is no uncertainty — being vaccinated is the far better route for all of us.”

Beshear said the agreement is a step, but one that will be remembered for years to come.

“I think today is a pivotal day in our battle against COVID-19, where you see a unified front from these health leaders that’s going to help get a lot more people vaccinated,” he said. “This is going to be one of the days we remember about how we won this fight, especially against the Delta variant.”