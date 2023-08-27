Appalachian Reach Out (ARO), a volunteer-based community service originally from Martin County, has moved into Perry County in the aftermath of last year's flooding. The organization is now exploring the possibility of establishing a permanent presence to cater to the needs of the Perry community.

"Appalachian Reach Out started in Martin County about 50 years ago," said Greg Wells, ARO's director of operations. "It started out with a teacher who came from Michigan and fell in love with Appalachia. She continued to come on her vacation time and would tutor and work with kids and that's where the birth of ARO came from.”

ARO currently operates in several areas, including Perry, Martin and Pulaski counties. Their missionstatement emphasizes acts of kindness, goodwill, love and support for neighbors, all while upholding the teachings of Christ, Wells said.

In the past half-decade, ARO has experienced significant growth, particularly in its efforts to bring relief to those in need.

"The overarching goal of ARO is rural poverty alleviation — hoping to educate kids, working with drug rehab, we don’t offer rehab but we do our best to get folks into rehab and help them find a path out of addiction,” Wells said

Wells said ARO's main emphasis is on work with witness trips or mission trips, which can involve teenagers volunteering and assisting their communities.

"We have spent the last year in Perry County doing flood recovery,” Wells said. “We’ve worked right at 60 homes, with about 600 volunteers, doing everything from mud outs to moving people back in.”

During their operations, ARO formed partnerships with local school systems and made partnerships with the city and county.

"It was a right place at the right time situation where we could connect with the needs there within the county and, as a result, connect civic leaders and schools to offer any resources we have available," said Wells.

According to Wells, there was a growing sense that Perry County needs ARO's presence.

"With us being here, we feel like we have seen the need as well, and the door has opened up for us to open up a long-term branch in Perry County, so we’re now in the process of setting up facilities and looking for property," said Wells. "We indeed plan on being in the county for years to come, serving underprivileged families. We work mostly through resource centers and local fire departments, striving to meet physical needs beyond what those entities can handle with our volunteer teams. They can do construction, cleanup, and we hope to introduce tutoring programs."

ARO also aims to provide vocational training as an alternative for high school graduates.

"We want to teach them that there is a path forward to a trade. If college doesn't seem right, there’s a way to make a good living and prosper in life," said Wells.

Somerset resident Wells said Hazard has grown close to his heart and he now considers it a second home.

"We just want to serve and connect with the community. We've made great friends in Perry County and plan to serve as long as there's a need," said Wells.

For more information about Appalachian Reach Out, visit their Facebook page or, www.appalachiareachout.com.