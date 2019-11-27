An ongoing effort by local law enforcement to reduce crime in the Busy community is resulting in arrests, police said this week.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Perry County Sheriff Joseph Engle, deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucly State Police Post 13 Trooper Adam Baker executed a search warrant at Minyard Fork in Big Creek.
This search warrant, Engle said, was in relation to the string of thefts in the Busy area over the last several weeks. Upon searching the area, Engle said deputies discovered methamphetamine, counterfeit money, drug paraphernalia, suboxone pills, a stolen television and an iPad. Arrests were made and three individuals were lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
Angela Vanover, 47, of Hazard, was charged with receiving stolen property less than $10,000, first-degree first-offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree first-offense possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified). Chasity Campbell, 21, of Wooton, was charged with theft less $500. Gilbert White, 37, of Busy, was charged with receiving stolen property less than $10,000.
Multiple other unrelated arrests have been made and warrants have been served since then.
Travis Sumner, 39, of Busy, was charged with receiving stolen property less than $10,000 and second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot. Austin Lee Baker, 21, of Jent Lane, Vicco, was charged with receiving stolen property less than $10,000 and second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot. Donna Stidham, 40, of Busy, was charged with theft less than $500. An unrelated warrant was served on Tyler Deaton.
“Operation Busy Bodies,” Engle said, is an effort to saturate patrol and serve as many warrants possible in the Busy community in the upcoming days and weeks to slow criminal activity in the area.
More arrests and search warrants related to the stolen property investigations are expected as more leads and information is developed, the sheriff said.
