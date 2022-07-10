On June 29, STAR (Students Teaching Astro Research) students from 13 school districts across eastern Kentucky participated in a selective video project between NASA and the Challenger Learning Center of Eastern Kentucky (CLCKY) that will be live streamed nationally on Aug. 22.

During the special event on June 29, STAR students from Perry County School District, Hazard Independent School District, Leslie County School District, Owsley County School District, Wolfe County School District, Lee County School District, Breathitt County School District, Jackson Independent School District, Harlan County School District, Harlan Independent School District, Pike County School District, Letcher County School District and Knott County School District filmed a video asking astronauts questions that will be reviewed and answered on a nationally streamed down-link on NASA TV and NASA Live in August.

The students worked with CLCKY staff to form the questions and were given a presentation to take back to their schools to present to their classes in August. On Aug. 22, the CLCKY will link up live with NASA and the astronauts will answer the students' questions live, while the students and their classes will be tuned in to listen.

CLCKY Operations Manager Charles Bush said the CLCKY staff wanted to show the children that there are several people from Hazard and Perry County who have went on to work on big projects with NASA and show them that anything is possible if they continue to work for their goals. “We are definitely trying to make direct connections between stuff that is happening right now in the space industry and the kids right here in eastern Kentucky,” said Bush. “We didn't want it to be like here's this cool experience for one or two kids from your school.

“We're sending them back with presentations – we're arming them with a lot of knowledge about the International Space Station, why it's important, what happens there, and they're going to present it to their class mates so when they go tune in on August their class will understand as well this isn't just a cool thing that happened to one person, it's a really important thing for the whole school,” Bush said. “It's pretty great. We're pretty excited about it.”

Bush said the process was a very selective one and the CLCKY is honored to be part of the project after more than a year of trying to join the project.

“We were lucky enough to be selected to do a down-link with the International Space Station, so it's basically like a live program with the International Space Station,” said Bush. “We were very lucky to be selected for this for the first time,” he said.

Bush said NASA selects the participants based on who can make an impact, and the school districts selected the children to participate. “We gathered up their best and brightest students – they got to select them – and they came in to film a video asking questions to the astronauts,” he said.

Tom Cravens, director of the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky, agreed that the CLCKY was grateful for the opportunity.

“Hosting this event was a competitive process and NASA selected the Challenger Center to host the event so it’s a big honor to be a host,” said Cravens.

Cravens said the CLCKY has a lot of plans coming up and this event is just one of many new programs available.

“This event is just the beginning of the new programs that will soon be offered by the Challenger Center,” said Cravens. The CLCKY, he said, has all new simulated space missions; the new “Moon, Mars and Beyond” program will be opening sometime this fall, following the Artemis missions to return to the Moon to set up a sustainable habitat for living there; new interactive exhibits will be available; the Challenger Center will have all new Outreach programs that can travel to schools; and the FIRST LEGO League Robotics program will be expanding.

For more information, visit the CLCKY Facebook page.