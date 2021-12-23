Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Dec. 17 that a prosecution by his Office of Special Prosecutions led to the guilty plea of Virgil Baker, 37, of Perry County for multiple charges, including strangulation.
On Oct. 12, 2020, Baker physically assaulted a female by strangling her and shooting a gun near her, according to a statement from Cameron’s office. Baker, the statement said, committed these crimes while two minor children were present in the home.
Baker pleaded guilty in Perry County Circuit Court to strangulation in the first degree (Class C Felony); wanton endangerment in the first degree (Class D Felony); unlawful imprisonment in the first degree (Class D Felony); criminal mischief in the first degree (Class D Felony); assault in the fourth degree domestic violence (Class A Misdemeanor); terroristic threatening in the third degree (Class A Misdemeanor); two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor (Class A Misdemeanor); and theft by unlawful taking under $500 (Class B Misdemeanor).
As part of the plea, a 10-year protective order will be put in place for the victim. The case was investigated by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia.
Sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2022.