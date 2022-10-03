A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision which reigned in the Environmental Protection Agency’s use of its power to regulate fossil fuel-fired power plants is not the last word on the matter.

On Sept. 22, the Kentucky Interim Joint Committee on Natural Resources and Energy heard from legal authorities on several matters, but mainly focused on the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in June which held that the EPA’s Clean Power Plan was executed in excess of the agency’s legal authority.

And, according to those officials, at least one more regulatory effort is under examination by the EPA which could impact electricity producers heavily, including in Kentucky.

Attorney Clay Larkin, a partner with the firm Dentons Bingham Greenbaum, told the committee that, after the Supreme Court decision on the Clean Power Plan, the EPA has already began proposing at least one regulation that could accomplish similar goals.

The Supreme Court decision doesn’t resolve policy issues about whether states like Kentucky can continue to rely on fossil fuels for electricity generation, Larkin said. Instead, it eliminates one possible option for the EPA to force the “generation shift.”

The EPA, Larkin said, remains undeterred.

“We do know that they are meeting with certain groups and asking for outside help on how to craft a more defensible greenhouse gas regulation under the Clean Air Act,” he said

Larkin said one the biggest risks to electricity generation through fossil fuels in states like Kentucky currently is the proposed Good Neighbor Federal Implementation Plan.

The Good Neighbor FIP, Larkin said, is a part of the Clean Air Act which says that emissions standards from one state or group of states cannot affect states downwind. Under the plan, Larkin said, the EPA would impose limits on nitrous oxide in states like Kentucky in order to reduce the amount of nitrous oxide in the ambient air in northeast states.

“The EPA’s decision that Kentucky is contributing to the problems in the northeast is essentially based on two air monitors that sit right next to an interstate highway in Connecticut,” he said. “Suffice it to say we think there are technical flaws with that kind of science and I think the (Kentucky) Energy and Environment Cabinet agrees with us.”

The Good Neighbor FIP, Larkin said, would have the same effect of the Clean Power Plan in forcing Kentucky to “generation shift.”

Larkin said that, according to the Utility Information Exchange of Kentucky, the Good Neighbor FIP could result in a 2,600 MW shortfall of electricity in Kentucky by as early as 2026.

“The attempt to do this through heavy-handed rule-making was struck down by the Supreme Court, but with the Inflation Reduction Act and the other acts we’ve seen out of Congress sort of freeing up these federal funds, you’re seeing the federal government moving more toward incentivizing other sources of energy and sort of creating an unlevel financial playing field,” Larkin said, adding the legislature’s job is to determine how to use that kind of funding without resulting in negative impacts to ratepayers in the commonwealth.

Larkin said the legislature and the agencies with the power to do so must fight the Good Neighbor FIP.

“We’ve got to be prepared to push back,” he said. “It effects, potentially, more than just electric generating units. We’re talking — it’s emission sources generally, so it is not industry-specific. It could place other industries in the state at risk.”

Sen. Brandon Smith, a Republican from Hazard and co-chair of the committee, said that the continued actions by the EPA to regulate fossil fuels via rulemaking should not go unpunished.

“For many of us, we will see the EPA take on a position that is not based upon any law given to them by the state and federal government to the point that it’s just silly to look at,” he said. “But, nonetheless, a business in your community will have to lawyer up and begin to fight them and they can hold up their permitting process.”

That, Smith said, costs people jobs.

“It is a game that has been played constantly back and forth with these agencies,” he said.

The companies, he said, should be reimbursed for loss of market share and employees they lost as a result of the regulations, even if they’re struck down, as in the case of the Clean Power Plan.

“If there’s no punishment for them, they’re going to do what they’ve done for the last decade and they’re going to continue to drive out any industry they have a distaste for,” he said. “I think this country’s better than that.”

The moves already in

Democratic Rep. Tom Burch of Louisville said he supports the use of regulations to force industries to adopt more climate-friendly policies.

“If a state like California didn’t push through to get rid of automobiles that use the internal combustion engine and switch to electric cars, do you think that the industry would be moving as fast as it is right now unless they were forced to do it,” Burch said. “Unless there’s more pressure put on the power companies, they won’t move any.

“They may move at a turtle’s pace but they won’t move as fast as a rabbit does in order to be a leader in creating better power sources that don’t pollute this earth because we all breathe the same air and we’re seeing the consequences of our bad practices that’s happening all across the world right now with these floods and hurricanes and different things,” he continued.

Several legislators, including Sen. Phillip Wheeler, a Republican from Pikeville, pushed back saying he wouldn’t call the California action a “success.”

“They planned to ban internal combustion cars by 2030 and yet they’re issuing state mandates that you can’t plug in your Tesla for certain hours of the day because they might blow out their grid because they’ve moved so fast into an area that they frankly aren’t prepared for,” he said.

Wheeler said he doesn’t oppose the development of alternative energy sources, but that the regulations and actions taken thus far have caused severe damages to the United States.

“They’re moving us in a direction to where we cannot support an economy that has been the envy of the world, one that has produced a better quality of life for its citizens that, in many ways, we have seen ... reduced over the last few years as we have rushed into feel-good era rather than a rational era,” Wheeler said. “And I think what is often ignored by these agencies ... is that they think the only way to get to a greener, cleaner future is by totally discarding what has worked in the past when at the same time technology is proceeding forward that would allow us to use these natural resources that we have that are already there in a cleaner and greener way.”

Blake Christopher, deputy general counsel in the office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron, told the committee that Cameron’s office has already begun the process of fighting against the implementation of the Good Neighbor FIP through the “Transport Rule.”

“The attorney general’s office, along with 13 other state AGs, filed a comment letter opposing what we call the Transport Rule,” he said.

The Clean Power Plan which was struck down by the Supreme Court, Larkin said, had three main “building blocks,” including the first, to improve the heat rate of coal-fired power plants. However, Larkin said, that was not the main part of the plan.

Instead, the EPA aimed at “generation shifting” from coal-fired plants to natural gas-fired power plants, and “generation shifting” from all fossil fuels to zero emission sources, such as wind and solar, Larkin said.

“The practical effect was that states that relied heavily on coal, natural gas, oil for their electricity could not comply with the plan without forcing units to shift from fossil fuels to zero emission sources,” Larkin said.

The Clean Power Plan never went into effect, Larkin said, and has been in litigation, despite being repealed by the Trump administration.