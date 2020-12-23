Last Thursday, a single vehicle crash involving an ATV left one individual dead in the Buckhorn community of Perry County.
Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said that at approximately 4 p.m. on Dec. 17, deputies with the Perry County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle ATV accident on Ky. 2022 Squabble Creek Road near the intersection of Otter Creek Road. One male is deceased as a result of this accident, said Engle.
Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs identified the deceased as William “Bill” Abner, 51, of Buckhorn.
The accident is under investigation by PCSO Deputy Joseph Nantz and Sgt. Jessie Day.
