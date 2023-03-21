Jamie H. Vaught, an author, sports writer and Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College professor, held a book signing in Hazard March 11.

Vaught, who has taught at Southeast Kentucky CTC since 1991, is the program coordinator for the college’s Business Administration program. Vaught also wrote columns for “The Cats’ Pause” for 13 years. Vaught previously received a "Duke of Hazard" certificate from Mayor Gorman.

Vaught released another book about UK basketball and signed copies of his newest book at three venues in Eastern Kentucky, including Hazard on March 11.

The title of the newest book, which came out in mid-December, is “Forever Crazy About the Cats: An Improbable Journey of a Kentucky Sportswriter Overcoming Adversity.” It is Vaught’s sixth book.

During March Madness, Pulaski County Public Library in Somerset hosted the first book signing on March 4. The second signing was held Saturday, March 11, at the Johnson County Public Library in Paintsville. Later, on that same day, Vaught held a signing at Read Spotted Newt bookstore in Hazard.

The hardcover, which also contains UK football stories, features many and inside accounts about the Kentucky Wildcats, said Vaught.

The featured individuals include Adolph Rupp, Joe B. Hall, Dan Issel, Mike Pratt, Cawood Ledford, Tubby Smith, John Calipari, Paul “Bear” Bryant, Ray Correll, Blanton Collier, Fran Curci, Jerry Claiborne, Vic Adams, Mark Stoops, Maci Morris, Oscar Tshiebwe and his high school coach Rick Mancino, among others.

The book begins with a chapter on legendary broadcaster Cawood Ledford and ends with a chapter on legendary coach Joe B. Hall.

Vaught said that the book includes UK stories and interviews and is a memoir of his “long, adventurous career” covering the Wildcats in basketball and football while overcoming personal adversity — a devastating hearing loss since birth.

Vaught discusses his early personal struggles in dealing with his severe hearing impairment. Also featured is a fascinating chapter about former prep basketball superstar J.R. Vanhoose of Paintsville High School, who once was recruited by UK. In addition, the book includes a chapter about Vaught’s childhood friend Roberto Clemente and the Pittsburgh Pirates, said the author.

The hardcover has received several positive reviews already, said Vaught.

“I have been told this is the best one of the six UK books that I have written,” said Vaught.

Other book signings are being planned at other Kentucky locations, including London. The book is available on Amazon.com (with free shipping) and at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington.