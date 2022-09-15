On Sept. 8, representatives with Avangrid Renewables presented a donation check in the amount of $20,000 to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The funding, said officials, will be used for emergency flood relief efforts.

Avangrid Renewables is a large solar company projects in 22 states in the U.S. In Perry County, they are currently in the process of developing the Bright Mountain Solar Project in Bonnyman.

“When we first learned of this we reached out internally and for a big company it was probably one of the quicker responses that we had,” said Jeffrey Reinkemeyer, director of Avangrid Renewables.

Since returning to the area and hearing the stories about the flooding, Reinkemeyer said their company is dedicated to helping improve the area in any way they can. “We’re very committed to helping here and we’re definitely looking forward to becoming a more permanent member of the community,” he said.

Gerry Roll, executive director of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, said the donation will help the Foundation continue to assist the people of the region.

“We’re at a place now where we’re still doing some crisis response for sure - and probably will be for a long time - but it’s time to focus on the housing and get people back in their home and get people moved who need to be moved, and this will go a long way in helping us do that,” said Roll.

Local officials said they are thankful for supportive community partners, and are looking forward to seeing the work Avangrid Renewables will do for the area.

“We want to say ‘thank you’ that in a time of need you all stepped up and done this,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.