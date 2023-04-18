The Hazard-Perry County Women’s Club is seeking nominations for two awards, which will be presented at a Saturday, May 20 Tea Party. The awards are Mother of the Year and Professional Business Woman of the Year.

Mother of the Year criteria includes:

• has distinguished herself as a mother to her own child(ren), as well as other children in the community;

demonstrates remarkable community service;

• is a role model for her family and others;

• and instills a sense of pride in the family.

Professional Business Woman of the Year criteria includes:

• has distinguished herself professionally because of the manner in which she fulfills the responsibilities of her job;

• demonstrates remarkable community service;

• her work as made a lasting impact on improving Hazard and Perry County;

• and has made significant contributions to furthering the careers of others.

“We know we have ladies doing incredible work in our community and we want to honor them for the work they do,” said Women’s Club President Paula Boggs.

Nominations should be made by Wednesday, April 19, via a link on the Hazard-Perry County Women’s Club Facebook page.