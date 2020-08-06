Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Infant Development Station, also known as the Baby Pantry, has continued to serve families in the community. This continued service, said pantry representatives, was made possible through the generous donations they have been receiving.

Lema Barnett, director of the Baby Pantry, said the pantry has had several churches, locally and from other counties and states, donate items or money. Additionally, she said, a few local businesses have helped out with donations and supplies. “It's always a help,” said Barnett.

“We did close for a couple weeks, then we opened back up for just calling in because we know babies run out of stuff,” Barnett said, stating that the Baby Pantry staff was trying to be cautious, while also serving the community.

“Our goal is to support and help the parents and the babies here in Perry County, and that's what it's always been — to make sure they have the things they need as far as formula and diapers and wipes. It's just been a good feeling to be able to do that, to continue doing that during this pandemic,” she said.

The pantry, said Barnett, is always appreciative of donations, whether they are monetary or donated items that serve children from birth to age three years old.

“There's always a need for formula, diapers and wipes,” said Barnett. “Formula and diapers are so expensive.”

The pantry, she said, also accepts and needs new or gently used clothes, baby beds, cribs and other commonly used baby items to provide to families in need.

“One of the things we have the hardest time getting our hands on is high chairs and baby beds,” said Barnett.

Due to the pandemic, Barnett said, the Baby Pantry is operating with a curbside pickup method. Individuals or families in need of supplies call ahead, then the Baby Pantry staff gets the supplies ready for the curbside pickup, she said. The pantry is open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday. To donate or to receive service, call, (606) 436-0617.