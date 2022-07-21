At the end of July, community members will have an opportunity to celebrate “Back Home Together,” an event celebrating the African American experience in Eastern Kentucky through the education and empowerment of communities, actions of volunteers and generosity of donors.
The event is scheduled to be held on July 29-31 at several locations in Hazard, including downtown Hazard, Perry County Park and the City Hall amphitheater.
Dee Parker, one of the organizers of “Back Home Together,” said the event is community-geared and focuses on giving back, as well as celebrating the African American culture without excluding other cultures.
“It’s going to be like a big family reunion with everybody being welcomed and included,” said Parker. “There’s so many community events going on within this one event, it’s going to be great. It’s going to revitalize Hazard.”
Parker said the event will highlight local leaders and get more people involved, as well as feature several artists, musicians, poets, authors, photographers, crafters, comedians, dancers, videographers, a DJ and small business owners. The food vendors for the event will be Rollin’ Smoke BBQ and Junior’s Hibachi. Additionally, The Ice Box will be selling icees.
On Friday, July 29, from 4:30 p.m.-11 p.m., the event will be held at the ArtStation in downtown Hazard. On Friday, there will be a meet-and-greet, people can register for the event and there will also be karaoke and games. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, July 30, the event will be held at the Perry County Park, featuring games and prizes, music, vendors, special guests, senior citizen honorees and more. On Sunday, July 31, praise and worship will begin at the City Hall amphitheater at 10 a.m.