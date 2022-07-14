Many students and families in Hazard and Perry County are beginning to prepare for the upcoming school year as the end of summer break nears. Within the next few weeks, several Back-to-School Bash events are scheduled to be held for the students of both the Hazard Independent and Perry County school districts.

The Hazard Independent School District will be holding a Back-to-School Bash for all schools in the district at the Triangle Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 1. A Meet the Bulldogs Bash will be held after at the Hazard High School football field.

The Leatherwood Elementary Back-to-School Adventure will be held at Leatherwood Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 1. Students will be able to meet their teachers, see their classrooms and visit community partners’ booths during this event. There will be free hair cuts, school supplies, giveaways, sports physicals, food, face painting and inflatables available for students.

R.W. Combs Elementary School’s Back-to-School Bash will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 2. There will be inflatables, free food, sports physicals, face painting and a chance to meet the teachers. Kona Ice will be sold from $3-$5.

The Buckhorn School’s Back-to-School Luau will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Students and their families are asked to enter through the doors by the library. There will be free food, inflatables and community partners set up. Students are encouraged to bring a towel in case they get wet.

Viper Elementary School will hold their Back-to-School Bash from 5p.m. to 7 p.m., on Aug. 2. There will be free food, free sports physicals, water inflatables, students will meet their teachers and community partners will be set up. Kona Ice will be sold for $2-$5. All activities inside the building must be completed first before going on water inflatables, because no one wet will be allowed in the school building. Students are encouraged to bring a towel.

The Wild West Warrior Round-up Back-to-School Bash will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at West Perry Elementary School. There will be free food, free sports physicals, inflatables and community partners set up.

The East Perry Back-to-School Bash will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 4. There will be free school supplies, games, door prizes, face painting, free food, sports physicals, a chance to meet the teachers and giveaways.

Robinson Elementary School will hold their Back-to-School Bash from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 9.

