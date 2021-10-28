Over the weekend, the Battle of Leatherwood (BOL) Board returned for their 19th annual reenactment. This year, the event took place from Oct. 22-24 at the original battlefield in Cornettsville.

Friday, Oct. 22 was the Education Day, and schools throughout the region brought students for a day of demonstrations and lectures. During Education Day, students were able to see log structures similar to those built by their ancestors and watch reenactors demonstrate several skills. The Ladies’ Tea Party was held on Saturday, Oct. 23, and featured speakers, music, food and desserts. Additionally, participants received a cup and saucer as a souvenir. There were two battle reenactments held, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Kerry Crutcher, chairman of the Leatherwood Reenactment Corp. said although participation was lower this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were still several people who attended the event from areas all over. “We have various people from all over the place – from South Carolina, Florida, Alabama. A lot of this is like a family reunion,” said Crutcher. “It’s good family entertainment,” he said.

Each year, said Crutcher, the BOL board tries to add to the village and make the reenactment bigger and better for the community. “Every year we’re doing something. Last year we added a picnic shelter,” said Crutcher. “The year before that we added another cabin we use as a gift shop and now we’re doing this two-story with a dog trot. It will be a masterpiece to see that, it’s a beautiful building.

“This is something for the community. It works us to death. We keep adding on, we keep building, but where else can the kids come and see this kind of thing?,” Crutcher said, stating that the event helps keep traditions and history alive. “It lets people remember this stuff and it may lead to an interest where they want to learn about history.”

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander agreed and said the Battle of Leatherwood reenactment is an important event for the community, and said he expects it to continue to grow over the next few years.

“It’s very important to remember your history. There’s an old saying that if you forget your history you’re doomed to repeat it again. I think it’s amazing to get kids up here to see how people lived years ago and to have at least a common understanding of how tough it was that some of our ancestors had it compared to how we have it today,” Alexander said. “It’s just an amazing little event in our community and I look for it to grow from now on. I look for this to be filled up some day and to be a destination. I really believe that 10-15 years down the road this will be a destination for people to come and see.”