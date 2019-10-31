The Battle of Leatherwood Reenactment Corp. returned Oct. 25 through Oct. 27 for its 17th annual re-enactment at the original battlefield in Cornettsville, featuring some new additions as well as returning favorites.
Oct. 25 was designated Education Day, and schools throughout the region brought students for a day of demonstrations and lectures.
“We have, I think I counted 36 buses so far, from several counties,” said Kerry Crutcher, chairman of the Leatherwood Reenactment Corp. “We have about 23 stations of people who are making soap, making salt, spinning wool and doing all kinds of old pioneer living.”
During Education Day, students were able to see log structures similar to those built by their ancestors and watch people make soap and salt, spin wool or make fabric. In addition to that, there was also a period camp and school, a blacksmith and a grist mill. A performer was also present portraying Abraham Lincoln to educate the students. Friday’s Education Day also included a cannon demonstration and a skirmish, as well as the performance and explanation of period music, a lecture discussing medicine of the times and herbal medicine and many other skills were demonstrated.
“It makes a good field day for everyone where kids get to come out and see all these different types of things about our ancestors and how they lived,” said Crutcher. “The buildings that we have here are things you can’t see elsewhere and it makes a good community.
“Reading something in a book, the person has a certain opinion of it based on their education, their experience and all that, but you can’t really see how it is done unless you go see someone doing it, and that is the beauty of this,” Crutcher continued, “The whole event may stimulate an interest in somebody that you don’t know where it’ll go.”
One of the new attraction’s for this year’s event was a camp of mountain men set up along the outer parts of the battlefield. Visitors of the re-enactment were also able to see the historical buildings that the BOL Reenactment Corp. recently had moved to the battlefield from the original Pioneer Village. “We’re expanding all the time,” said Crutcher.
On Saturday, a Ladies’ Tea Party was held, featuring speakers, music, food and desserts. President Lincoln spoke that day, followed by a salute to veterans. The battle re-enactment was held at 2 p.m. A period ball held in the evening at the Stuart Robinson School ended Saturday’s festivities. Another battle re-enactment was held on Sunday, after the morning church service and Lincoln’s speech. Closing ceremonies were given after the battle.
Crutcher said the event was successful and drew a large crowd, which is something that the BOL board and volunteers love to see. Crutcher and the other members of the re-enactment said they are looking forward to next year’s event.
“These things are like a family reunion for the people that are involved in it,” Crutcher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.