Local, state and federal leaders convened at Beacons of Hope, a facility falling under the umbrella of Primary Care of Eastern Kentucky, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at their recently opened location at 194 BOH Lane in Hazard on Aug. 7.

Beacons of Hope functions as a residential rehabilitation facility offering cutting-edge practices for individuals grappling with addiction, officials said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured speeches from Mayor Donald “Happy" Mobelini, Judge-Executive Scott Alexander, Primary Care CEO Barry Martin, Congressman Hal Rogers, Gov. Andy Beshear, and more. The event, which took place at 12 p.m., included a facility tour, along with a complimentary catered lunch subsequent to the ceremony.

In his speech, Beshear highlighted the work of professionals dedicated to this field. He noted their role on the front lines, combating addiction during the darkest hours of individuals in need.

"This region has endured so much since the fatal flooding that swept through Eastern Kentucky one year ago,” Beshear said. “However, the people of Eastern Kentucky exemplify strength. I am consistently elated to visit and commemorate positive news and progress. Today is one of those occasions — an additional reason to celebrate the resurgence and advancement of this region. When a community has been through this much trauma, they deserve better than what they were dealing with before.”

Beshear said the people who work in this field are on the front line, fighting for those who need help the most, in their darkest hour.

“Many people in peer support counseling are going back into probably the most difficult trauma of their lives, so they can guide someone else out of it,” said Beshear.

“Addiction spares no one, we’ve all lost one, two, three or more people. It’s torn our families apart, it’s torn at the very fabric of who we are as a society. We’ve lost parents and kids, nephews and nieces, friends and neighbors. Each one a child of God, irreplaceable in their community. So everyone here today, in treatment or recovery, we are so proud of you,” said Beshear.

He continued by expressing his pride in those pursuing treatment and recovery, emphasizing the importance of unwavering support.

“As long as individuals are trying, we should never look down on them, we should lift them up, each and every time. I think today shows that even in the toughest times there is hope and there is help. This is such an important time to share this message because with the other things going on within our commonwealth, there may be no better time to get people back up on their feet and moving forward,” said Beshear.

CEO Barry Martin underscored Beacons of Hope's holistic approach, providing a haven for recovery.

“I’m thrilled to have everyone here today to share with you our vision and to show off our incredible and warm residential campus,” Martin said. “At Beacons of Hope, we understand that addiction is not just a physical battle, but also a mental and emotional one. That’s why we provide a safe and supportive environment where individuals can heal and recover and become a beacon of hope themselves.”

He emphasized the facility's multifaceted treatment programs, addressing the root causes of addiction through various avenues such as outpatient and inpatient therapy, group counseling, and family support.

“It’s not only impacted our area, but the state and nowhere is safe from this problem. From outpatient and inpatient therapy, group counseling and family support, we provide a comprehensive treatment approach that addresses the underlying causes of addiction,” said Martin.

Mobelini lauded the facility's role in providing second chances to those affected by addiction.

“The coolest thing about this is, it gives families hope,” Mobelini said. “There’s no one out here that hasn’t been touched by addiction. It’s great to give people second chances and it’s so good to work with Barry Martin and his staff. Not only does it give people hope, but it gives them a second chance. We’re committed. We hire people, once they get clean and give them a second chance. If you get people clean, you can’t put them out on the streets without something to do.”

Rogers reflected on the journey from being an epicenter of the opioid crisis to becoming a beacon of recovery.

“20 years ago, our region was the epicenter for the opioid crisis,” said Rogers. “But today, Eastern Kentucky is proving to be the epicenter of recovery.

“We didn’t sweep our problem under the rug back then. We laid our problem out on the table for all to see. That’s the only way that we can come together to solve this problem that affects our region so remarkably,” said Rogers.

Rogers recalled the region's proactive approach in acknowledging the crisis two decades ago, emphasizing transparency as crucial for collaborative solutions. Rogers also praised the dedicated individuals and institutions, like Beacons of Hope, that contribute to recovery efforts.

“I wanted to come here to be with you, but to also see for myself the kind of results that you’re bringing about. The kind of help you’re going to render people who have little hope. It’s the people who are directly engaged in community coalitions, drug free education, in our schools, expanding treatment options in facilities like Beacons of Hope,” said Rogers. “This is one of many such institutions that are in operation or soon to be, but none will be as great as this for the people of this region. Everyone here has one thing in common…to save lives.”

Beacons of Hope business hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while being operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For anyone wishing to contact the facility, they can do so by finding them on social media or by calling, (606) 551-1140.