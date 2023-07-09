On June 29, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 10 rural Kentucky transit agencies have been approved for more than $11.5 million in Federal Transit Administration funding.

The agencies, which collectively serve 46 Kentucky counties, spanning the commonwealth, will use the funding to modernize their bus and wheelchair van fleets and make other essential upgrades to facilities and equipment, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“Kentuckians deserve reliable and accessible buses and vans to get to and from work, school, church and more — and those opportunities should be available to every single community,” Beshear said. “This funding will help more rural agencies better serve the families who live there, creating a better quality of life for people aross the commonwealth.”

The federal funding, to which Gov. Beshear’s administration is adding $2.9 million for a total of $14.4 million, will be used to purchase 42 transit vehicles, 12 of which will replace older vehicles, the statement said. The other 30 vehicles represent expansions of service. Funding also will be used to build, repair or expand seven transit facilities and purchase transit equipment such as generators, laptops and software.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Transportation Delivery administers the federal funding.

“These new buses, vans, equipment and upgraded facilities will improve safety, service and reliability, and at the same time cut maintenance costs for the local transit agencies,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray.

The transit agencies and counties they serve include:

• LKLP Community Action Council Inc. in Knott, Leslie, Letcher and Perry counties. According to the statement, the agency is set to receive $3.5 million in federal funding and more than $880,000 in state/local funding.

• Sandy Valley Transportation Services Inc. in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties. According to the statement, the agency is set to receive $1.6 million in federal funding and $400,000 in state/local funding.