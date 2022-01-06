Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered state office buildings be closed Friday, Jan. 7, after declaring a state of emergency and confirming with Kentucky Emergency Management that freezing, single-digit temperatures are expected over much of the commonwealth beginning at 8 p.m. EST and continuing through the night.

“All roadway surfaces will freeze. They are and will be extremely dangerous,” Gov. Beshear said. “I am closing all state office buildings with a public warning to stay off the roadways so roadway crews can continue plowing and clearing roads.”

State employees should refer to guidance issued by the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet. If state employees have questions regarding the closure, please contact your agency’s management or human resources office.

Beshear declared a state of emergency earlier this evening following heavy snowfall across the commonwealth.

The powerful and severe weather is affecting travel on major interstates and state and local roadways as well as causing power outages and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky State Police are working all interstates. The Kentucky National Guard is activated at all interstate closures and standing by on others without closures. Search and rescue teams are activated for safety checks on stranded motorists. And the Red Cross is monitoring the need for warming centers.

Beshear asked Kentuckians to visit, GOKy.Ky.gov, to track hazardous road conditions across the commonwealth.

Today, at 12:30 p.m. EST, Gov. Beshear provided an update to Kentuckians and said that due to inclement weather he had closed all state office buildings as of noon EST. Executive branch agencies will continue to provide services to the citizens of the commonwealth.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued in portions of Central Kentucky north of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways. The highest amounts of snowfall, 4 to 8 inches, are expected to fall across Southcentral and Eastern Kentucky, roughly from Bowling Green to Richmond.

Beshear urged Kentuckians to avoid travel due to hazardous road conditions and reports of multiple accidents. District crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been pretreating roads this week, with crews out today responding to hazardous roadways. The cabinet asked for cooperation and partnership of the public, with four specific requests:

• Limit travel to what’s necessary when snow and ice are on the roads;

• Give snow plows and crew members plenty of room on the road;

• Ensure personal vehicles are winter ready, with the recommendation of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles; and

• Mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect against the quarantine of plow crews essential to roadway treatment.