At the request of Gov. Andy Beshear, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline for Kentuckians impacted by severe storms to register for help under the Individual Assistance (IA) program, Beshear’s office said in a statement.

The deadline to apply is now July 23.

“We are grateful that FEMA granted this extension because it will allow more Kentuckians to receive much-needed assistance following historic flooding in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “All eligible Kentuckians should take advantage of this service as soon as possible before the new July 23 deadline.”

The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting disasterassistance.gov. If it is not possible to register online, Kentuckians can call the FEMA Helpline at, 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).

The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

Homeowners and renters affected by severe flooding in the following 31 counties are eligible and encouraged to register: Anderson, Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

“Again, we appreciate FEMA’s final extension of the IA registration period for our recent flooding event and urge all of our impacted residents to take advantage of this closing opportunity for federal assistance,” stated Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management.

You should have the following information ready in order to register:

• Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred;

• Current mailing address;

• Current telephone number;

• Social Security number;

• Your insurance information;

• Total household annual income;

• Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and

• A general description of disaster damage and losses.

President Biden issued a major disaster declaration on April 23, at Gov. Beshear’s request, to make federal funding available for Kentucky families and communities to recover from the severe flooding from Feb. 27 to March 14, 2021. On May 28, Gov. Beshear announced additional assistance for more counties affected by the historic flooding.

This is the largest award for displaced individuals from damage to homes since a massive flooding event impacted the state in May 2010, when more than 4,200 structures were affected. In this case, counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency measures, costing more than $72 million.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms.

For more information on Kentucky’s disaster recovery, visit https://kyem.ky.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4595. You may also follow FEMA on www.facebook.com/fema and Twitter @FEMARegion4.