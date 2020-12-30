On Dec. 18, Gov. Andy Beshear and representatives of the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board announced that they recently approved $1,713,425 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

“As we cap off 2020, the December approvals from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board show the full spectrum of agricultural activity in across our commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. He continued, stating that the funding will aid the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These approvals will provide funding for county programs, statewide horticulture support, meat processing, on-farm water management and more. This funding will help Kentucky’s agriculturalists lead us into a prosperous future as we beat the coronavirus and sprint out of the pandemic in 2021,” said Beshear.

Several state investments were made, said officials, including investments in the statewide Small Fruit Crops Program, the Meat Processing Investment Program (Level Two) and the On-Farm Water Management Program.

Through the statewide Small Fruit Crops Program investments, the Kentucky Horticulture Council Inc. (KHC) was approved for $500,000 in state funds over two years to expand the Kentucky Small Fruit Crops Program. This program supports the expansion of the small fruits industry in Kentucky by increasing production capacity and farm revenue for specialty crop growers.

Investments made to the Meat Processing Investment Program benefited several businesses. Kunkle Farm, located in Boone County, was approved for $37,500 in state funds to purchase and install a walk-in cooler, freezer and various equipment for its custom processing facility. Yoder’s Custom Processing Inc., located in Garrard County, was approved for $37,500 in state funds to purchase and install a freezer box and unit, and build an addition for its custom processing facility. Spencer County Butcher Block, located in Spencer County, was approved for $37,500 in state funds to purchase and install a band saw, meat saw, vacuum sealer and various kill floor equipment for its custom processing facility.

Multiple farms will benefit from the On-Farm Water Management Program investments. Southern Sweet Berry Farm, located in Graves County, was approved for $2,000 in state funds as a Small Scale Grant (SSG) project to install a micro-irrigation system to increase water efficiency on its strawberry operation. Conyea Farms LLC, located in Graves County, was approved for $5,644 in state funds as a SSG project to install an irrigation pipeline and micro-irrigation system on its strawberry operation. Barton D. Rudolph, located in McCracken County, was approved for $1,500 in state funds as a SSG project to install a micro-irrigation system for their strawberry operation. Sustainable Harvest Farm LLC, located in Laurel County, was approved for $9,695 in state funds as a SSG project to purchase and install subsurface and drip irrigation systems for its horticulture operation. Lazy Eight Stock Farm LLC, located in Madison County, was approved for $8,984 in state funds as a SSG project to install pump, pipeline and drip irrigation systems for its organic vegetable operation. River Farm Nursery LLC, located in Oldham County, was approved for $45,443 in state funds as a Producer Implemented Project (PIP) to implement pot-in-pot tree production and a micro-irrigation system.

Many county investments were made across the state as well, including in Perry, Bourbon, Daviess, Carter, Fulton, Green, Grayson, Grant, Harrison, Marshall, Leslie, Letcher, McLean, Metcalfe, Scott, Simpson and Wolfe counties. In Perry County, the City of Hazard was approved for an additional $19,000 in state funds to be used for a hand washing station and other COVID-19 sanitation expenses at the farmer’s market pavilion.

For more information about the Perry County Farmer's Market project, contact Derrick Hall at, derrick.hall@hazardky.gov, or, (606) 436-3171.