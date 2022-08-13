Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a statement Aug. 12 that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is already working to rapidly replace the first batch of closed bridges damaged or destroyed by recent severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

The 11 bridges that have been initially targeted serve county and state roads in Perry, Knott, Pike and Letcher counties. In most cases, residents lost motor vehicle access to their homes when these bridges were knocked out.

“The devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky left more than two dozen public bridges and many, many more private crossings damaged, destroyed or otherwise impassable,” said Gov. Beshear. “These bridges provide critical access to homes and communities. Right now, numerous families are forced to walk across creeks, storm debris and damaged bridges to bring in food and supplies or to access healthcare. Teams are literally building bridges to keep anyone from being cut off from their communities.”

To move quickly, the statement said, KYTC utilized existing and emergency contracts for construction, demolition, site survey and bridge design services. To date, teams have mobilized to all 11 sites and are beginning to construct temporary crossings — referred to as onsite diversions — to restore vehicle access to homes until new bridges are built.

The temporary crossings typically consist of culvert pipes overlaid with a hardpacked roadbed. KYTC is moving to complete construction of temporary crossings at nine of the 11 sites soon. The other two bridges have nearby detours available for access while the bridges are being replaced.

As construction crews work to restore immediate access, teams of engineers are working with construction contractors to plan permanent replacements at each bridge site. Survey crews were onsite within days of the flood to begin the process. Meanwhile, engineers are starting design of new bridges and working with concrete and steel beam manufacturers to secure materials needed to rebuild rapidly.

“This devastation happened almost overnight, and we are asking our teams to move just as swiftly to respond,” Beshear said. “Every day matters. We want people back in their homes and to have the vital access they need to survive. We want to help these families recover — not just possessions but also a sense that they can again be safe and secure in their homes and communities.”

“We are moving with unprecedented speed to get roads passable,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “We are utilizing every tool the state can access to get people back in their homes. We are in this for the long haul and won’t quit until we have built back what was lost to this tragic event.”

Nine of the 11 bridges being replaced are owned by counties, but KYTC has committed to replace the bridges.

KYTC engineers are assessing the extent of damage to all publicly owned bridges that are closed to determine the best path forward to reopen the structures as soon as possible.

The following is a list of bridges being replaced through this emergency bridge replacement initiative:

Perry County

Pigeonroost Road over Troublesome Creek

Dan Lane over Big Willard Creek

Swan Court over Troublesome Creek

Chavies School Road over Grapevine Creek

McIntosh Mountain over Little Willard Creek

Knott County

Little Doty Bridge over Right Fork of Beaver Creek

Edward Drive over Troublesome Creek

Pike County

KY 610 over Shelby Creek

Hurricane Creek Road over Elkhorn Creek

Letcher County

Happy Hollow over Elkhorn Creek

Jet Drive over Yonts Fork