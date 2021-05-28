Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved his request for individual assistance for 22 more Kentucky counties following severe flooding Feb. 27 to March 14, 2021.

“There will now be more resources available for Kentuckians and Kentucky communities to rebuild after the historic flooding,” Gov. Beshear said of FEMA’s Thursday evening approval. “We acted quickly to request federal assistance and appreciate FEMA quickly approving our request as our fellow Kentuckians continue to recover from the severe storms.”

The additional counties now eligible for individual assistance are Anderson, Fayette, Jessamine, Laurel, Madison, Warren and Woodford. The following counties, which were previously eligible for public assistance, are now eligible for individual assistance including: Boyd, Clark, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Knott, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski and Rockcastle.

The counties are in addition to those included when President Joe Biden declared a major disaster declaration on April 23 at Gov. Beshear’s request to make federal funding available for Kentucky families and communities to recover.

“Thanks to FEMA for the approval of our add-on counties. This individual assistance will help hundreds of our citizens who were displaced by the record flooding,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “Federal teams are already in the commonwealth and will be able to quickly begin the registration process in the additional areas.”

President Biden’s initial declaration made federal funding available to help individuals and communities in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell recover from the severe storms, flooding and mudslides.

Residents with questions or additional reports of flood damage should contact their local county emergency management agency.

This is the largest award for displaced individuals from damage to homes since a massive flooding event impacted the state in May 2010, when more than 4,200 structures were affected. In this case, counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency measures, costing more than $72 million.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms.

Residents and business owners in the counties designated in the Major Disaster Declaration can begin applying for assistance with FEMA by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app, or by calling, 800-621-FEMA (3362), or, (TTY: 800-462-7585, for the hearing and speech impaired). The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

Before applying, please have your Social Security number, insurance information, damage information, bank information and contact information ready. You should register with FEMA even if you have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but if you are under-insured, you may receive help after your insurance claim is settled. Registering with FEMA is required for federal aid even if you registered with another disaster relief organization or a community or church organization.

For further information, media can contact the FEMA news desk at, (202) 805-6991.