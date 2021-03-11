On March 10, Gov. Andy Beshear, along with many local and state leaders, attended a meeting at Hazard City Hall to provide an update on flood damage in Eastern Kentucky and the state’s response. During the meeting, the MolinaCares Accord, in collaboration with Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare, donated $100,000 to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to support millions of residents struggling after severe flooding in southeastern Kentucky.

Rocky Adkins, senior advisor for the Office of the Governor, said that, as someone from Eastern Kentucky, he knows how devastating the flooding was, especially coming during the pandemic.

“About the time we think we see light at the end of the tunnel, here comes an ice storm that hits a lot of our counties in Eastern Kentucky, then about the time we think we’re going to get the lights back on we get hit with a flood,” said Adkins.

The state, he said, is doing everything they can to help counties impacted by the flooding, and will continue to do so.

“We will be asking the federal government for a federal declaration, not only for the flood but also for the ice storm,” said Adkins.

Beshear agreed, stating that the loss seen in recent weeks has been evident, and the state stands with its residents.

“For everybody else who has lost a home, I know it’s more than just stuff. We say we can rebuild things, but we can’t replace people, but I know those things are important. I know many times they have memories, special moments we’ve had with our kids and our parents,” said Beshear.

Beshear confirmed a weather-related death in Perry County.

“Unfortunately, part of the devastation that we saw included losing an individual, a resident of this county. The family that lost their loved one, please know that all of Team Kentucky is with you in grief,” Beshear said.

The state, said Beshear, has continually worked closely with local leaders and emergency management crews to assess damage and seek assistance.

“Right now, we have had more reports of home damage than in any flooding episode that we have on record. It was that bad,” said Beshear.

Through it all, said Beshear, he encourages people to keep faith and persevere.

“I know it’s hard. We feel like we’ve been hit and hit and hit and hit,” said Beshear. “Don’t lose hope. That’s what we do as Kentuckians, we’re resilient.”

Michael Dossett, the Kentucky Director of the Division of Emergency Management, said Kentucky has broken records for flooding, damage and emergency management response to the events.

“Kentucky is one of the top 10 states in the nation with the most federally-declared disasters,” said Dossett. “FEMA arrived on Monday and they are currently assessing our ice storm damage. They’re on the ground in counties one by one as we move through the process.”

He said emergency management crews responded to more than 50 counties.

“So we’re looking at a total of over $40 million in the state of Kentucky over a four-week period,” Dossett said.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini both expressed gratitude for the governor’s office and for the assistance.

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, together with partners at the Appalachian Impact Fund and Appalachian for Appalachia, recently launched the Southeast Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to provide aid to Eastern Kentuckians suffering from the recent floods. The Foundation provides emergency grants to assist residents of affected Appalachian counties with purchasing food, clothing and cleaning supplies, as well as finding shelter and making repairs.

“We are thankful to partner with MolinaCares and Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare to bring some relief to Eastern Kentucky,” said Gerry Roll, executive director at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. “With so much damage to roads, homes and water systems, and so many people displaced, we are especially grateful for this support. The MolinaCares Accord donation will enable us to help family farmers, small businesses and local nonprofits that are in need.”

“We are committed to supporting Kentuckians with immediate flood recovery efforts,” said Ryan Sadler, plan president of Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare. “As invested citizens in the communities we serve, we realize it is difficult to make health care a priority when so many are concerned with the challenges of daily life. We hope this donation makes it a little easier for those impacted by the devastating floods to care for themselves and their loved ones.”

State and local officials said relief efforts will continue throughout the month.