For months, Big Daddy’s BBQ has been setting up at different locations in Perry County to see if there was a desire for barbecue and Cajun style cooking. After a large show of support, Victor Gainer, the owner of Big Daddy’s BBQ, said it is now time to open a fixed location. This month, Gainer will be opening Big Daddy’s BBQ Trailer beside Barnyard Boutique on the hill leading up to the Veteran’s Center.
“I’ve been working on trying to get a food trailer for about six or seven months,” said Gainer, who had been serving the community from a portable grill in a tented area. “I’ve been coming down here (downtown) for about three months just to see if this is really what I wanted to do and see if the community was going to support me, and it’s been all good,” he continued, stating that the community showed large support to his business.”
Gainer said he is originally from south Georgia, but after working at Hazard Community and Technical College for many years and living in this area, he said he feels like this is home and he is glad that he is able to stay active in the community and serve people in this way. “I’ve been truly blessed to get a food trailer now, I can’t wait,” said Gainer.
Now that the business will have a trailer, Gainer said, there will be more options added to the menu. During the summer, he said, they will be adding crab legs, steak dinners, daily specials and more Cajun food options. Additionally, he said, once a month, they will have a whole pig roasted.
“They wanted to see some old things come back to Hazard and that’s what I’m going to do,” said Gainer, explaining that many of the items being added are customer requests.
Gainer said that once running, the business will also offer delivery in city limits and will offer event catering as well.
The trailer is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 17, said Gainer.
“I just want to say thank you for everyone supporting me and being there for me, I really appreciate it,” Gainer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.