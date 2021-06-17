Plans for Hazard and Perry County’s 40th Black Gold Festival are continuing to unfold as the festival nears.

This year, the theme will be “Raised on Soup beans, Cornbread and Black Gold,” which was intended to be last year’s theme before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Black Gold Festival is scheduled for Sept. 16-18.

Terry Feltner, chair of the Black Gold Planning Committee, said that most of the planning has been completed, however, applications and contracts are still being worked on before many things can be confirmed.

“We’re in the process of getting our applications back right now,” said Feltner. “There’s a lot of things we haven’t signed contracts with yet that we’ve already approved.”

Feltner said although the committee can’t confirm all of the exact vendors, entertainment and food booths, she can confirm there will be several new items and activities featured this year in addition to many returning favorites and crowd pleasing items.

“We have several new things that are coming but we just haven’t (got the contracts yet),” said Feltner. “I do know we have some new food booths. There’s Dippin’ Dots, some BBQ booths that are new. Some of our old timers that everybody likes are coming back. I think we’re going to have more than a full craft tent.”

She said there will be a variety of new and returning food and craft booths.

“We actually have more local food booths this year than we’ve had in a while, so we’re excited about that,” Feltner said.

The same will apply for the music, Feltner said, although the committee has yet to announce the scheduled acts.

“We’re in the process of booking all our entertainment and those contracts,” said Feltner. “We do have a lot of local bands. This is our 40th so we’re trying to incorporate all different types of music over the 40 years.”

She said the festival has confirmed spots for and will be featuring artists such as Carla Pack and her band, Midlife Crisis and some Nashville acts.

Feltner said among the activities and entertainment that have been confirmed are a magician act, the return of the mini train, free use of inflatables for children, a fireworks show on Saturday night, an event hosted by the Appalachian Arts Alliance at the ArtStation, life-size cartoon characters walking the street, a photo booth and a float decorating contest between the local schools. During the float decorating contest, the first place winner will receive $1,000; the second place winner will receive $750; and the third place winner will receive $500.

“That’s kind of exciting. We had a really good response the last time in 2019,” said Feltner, explaining that the schools all enjoy the competition.

Additionally, she said, the annual parade will still be held, and this year will honor the memory of two former Black Gold Festival Planning Committee members who recently passed away.

“The parade this year is going to be in memory of two of our charter members who passed away this past year — Gayle White Muncy and Faye White Anderson,” she said. “They were sisters, it was my mother and my aunt. They were on the first group of members of the Black Gold Festival committee.”

Feltner said the planning committee is also adding hand washing stations down the street to make guests feel safe.

“We’re trying to make it as clean as possible for everyone,” said Feltner. “The way we are looking at it, the restrictions have been lifted so it’s up to the individual. If they don’t feel comfortable coming down when it’s really crowded, they can come down early morning. If they want to wear a mask, they can wear a mask. I think there will be something for everyone and there will be time for everyone to enjoy it at different times.”

Throughout the years, Feltner said, there have been many businesses and organizations that have sponsored and helped the Black Gold committee. This year, she said, the committee would like to show their appreciation to them as well as make up for lost time with the community.

“We’ve been very lucky — we’ve been very blessed — with sponsorships this year, and we felt like where we didn’t get to have it last year people are going to expect a little more this year,” said Feltner. “Over the 40 years we’ve had a few sponsors that have been here the whole time, the whole 40 years. I don’t mean just money sponsors, I mean people who have supported us.”

Among those continued sponsors, she said, are Perry Distributors, People’s Bank, the Hazard Herald, WSGS, Pepsi Cola, the City of Hazard and the Perry County Fiscal Court.

“Those are the ones that have helped us in some way or another,” she said.

Feltner said the Black Gold committee is still accepting applications for vendors, acts and booths. If anyone is interested in being a vendor or act at the 2021 festival, please contact one of the following people for more information and how to apply: susanlowe01@yahoo.com (for food booths); saraheolinger@gmail.com (for crafts); shelian292@gmail.com (for Fun Land, Commercial or Public Service); terriesaylor0330@gmail.com (for the parade); and nikkimuncy@hotmail.com (for the music).