Following the devastating flooding in late July, on Aug. 9, the Black Gold Committee announced plans to continue with the Black Gold Festival in an effort to bring joy and a sense of normalcy to the community.

Although a few changes were made due to the flooding, the Black Gold Festival will be held as scheduled on Sept. 15 through Sept. 17.

Terry Feltner, chair of the Black Gold Planning Committee, said the theme of the festival was changed after the flooding, so it better fit with the sense of community at this time. The theme for the 2022 Black Gold Festival is now “It’s a Hillbilly State of Mind, Y’all.”

“We had another theme then, when the flood occurred, it seemed to be a pretty prominent theme so we changed it,” said Feltner.

The flood, she said, caused some acts and attractions to be canceled, but many of their plans have remained the same. Feltner said so far the committee has 15 food booths booked for the festival, the craft booth is full and there are 31 educational and commercial booths booked up to be set on Main Street.

Shelia Napier, a member of the Black Gold Committee, said some of the crafters and vendors will include the regular Christmas ornament booth, a couple of woodworking booths, a glass painting booth, a dry nail polish booth, handmade jewelry booths, a metal fabrication booth, a handmade quilt booth, diamond painting, homemade candles and more.

The festival, said Feltner, will be a wonderful opportunity for community businesses and organizations to hold fundraising efforts.

“We encourage

anyone that needs to do fund raising for their church or organization to contact us and we will work with them to be able to set up and fundraise during the festival, because of the devastating floods,” said Feltner.

Attractions and activities

Several returning favorites and new acts will be featured during the festival, said Feltner.

• The Black Gold Festival parade will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 11:00 a.m. Participants do not have to pre-register, they can simply register that day at the old Food Fair parking lot on East Main street starting at 9 a.m. to pay the $15 entry fee and submit the application. The parade will be led by the Backwudz Vipers and will end with the Trail Hazard Jeep Club.

• Four famous characters will be riding in the parade and then taking pictures with children after the parade inside the Hazard Coffee Company. Characters will include Spider-Man, Baby Shark, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

• Re/max Legacy Group, along with the Black Gold committee, is excited to announce the Re/Max hot air balloon will be back for the 2022 Black Gold Festival. Re/max Legacy Group will be offering free tethered rides on Thursday, Sept. 15, starting at 6 p.m., weather permitting.

• Free inflatables will be set up for children all three days of the festival.

• The train will be giving free rides on Main Street each day of the festival.

• Several magician acts will be held during the festival by Mark Comley. These will be located at the parking lot by the Gorman Bridge.

• The Black Gold Pageant will be held at the Forum on Saturday, Sept. 10.

• The Farmer’s Market is scheduled to be set up at Triangle Park during the festival.

• There will be a huge health fair held during the Black Gold. The health fair will be held at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion and is being sponsored by WellCare. Free screenings and free vaccines will be available, and there will be help offered for hearing aids and eyeglasses.

• There will be a cornhole tournament.

• There will be ax throwing contests.

• The carnival will be held during the festival.

Health fair

As rising COVID-19 numbers and flu season approaching are still a concern among the community, combined with the many healthcare challenges being faced due to the recent flooding, local event organizers are continuing to be conscious of the healthcare needs of the area while planning community events.

This year, the WellCare Hillbilly Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 16-17 during the Black Gold Festival. This health fair will allow community members and people attending from other areas to seek the medical help they need while also enjoying time with their families.

The health fair will be held at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion and is being sponsored by WellCare. Free screenings and free vaccines will be available during the health fair, including hearing tests, assistance with eyeglasses and even mental health and addiction resources.

Everyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the health fair will earn a $25 gas card, and WellCare Medicaid members will earn a $100 card.

Feltner said between eight and ten entities will be participating in the health fair, including: Primary Care Center, Mountain Comprehensive Care, Kentucky Homeplace Clinic, Good Measures, UK Dental Center, ARC, the Heuser Hearing Institute and the Kentucky Cancer Program.

Everyone is encouraged to take the time to consider their health during the festival and stop by the health fair.

Music schedule

Nikki Begley, a member of the Black Gold committee, said the entertainment schedule is still not finished and more will be added prior to the festival. The music schedule as of Aug. 30 includes:

Thursday, Sept. 15:

• Noon Hazard High School Chorus

• 12:45 p.m. Mending Hearts

• 1 p.m. Children’s House Montessori

• 5 p.m. The Lucas Family Gospel

• 7 p.m. Kentucky Music Mafia

• 8:30 p.m. Midlife Crisis

Friday, Sept. 16:

• 6:30 p.m. Tyra Madison

• 8 p.m. Ernest

Saturday, Sept. 17:

• 4 p.m. Middle Fork Grass

• 5:30 p.m. Corey Martin

• 6:30 p.m. Backwudz Band

• 8 p.m. Noah Thompson - 2022 American Idol winner.

Feltner and the Black Gold Committee said they thank Dajcor, Hazard-Perry County Tourism and the Perry County Fiscal Court, as well as all other sponsors for their generosity.