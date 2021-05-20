Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair recently announced the launch of a zero tolerance/anti-fentanyl campaign in response to a large increase in fentanyl-related deaths and overdoses in the area. This week, Blair and state Rep. Chris Fugate spoke about a bill to support the campaign and call for heavier convictions in fentanyl related cases.

Blair said he believes fentanyl has been here for a while, but has just started becoming a large problem recently.

“Fentanyl has exploded here. It has gotten to the point now we’re losing, as of Tuesday (May 11), I talked to Chief Allen and they had four overdoses Tuesday, one of which was fatal,” said Blair. “In the community there’s been an overwhelming number of fentanyl-related deaths and overdoses. We see different trends in drugs and none of them are good, but this one was something that just seemed pressing and seemed like it had the potential to really get out of control even more than what we’ve seen other stuff get out of control.”

The drug, he said, is coming from north of Kentucky.

“As far as here, I think there was a lot of this – basically I know there was a lot of issues up in Dayton and Cincinnati and some cities north of here that sort of started it. I really wasn’t aware of how big it was until we had the case over in Gorman Hollow and that sort of opened my eyes,” said Blair. “It hadn’t really been put front and center here until that happened,” he said. The campaign, said Blair, is his response to the recent increase of fentanyl related overdoses and deaths that have continually followed that incident in Gorman Hollow in early March.

On March 4, the Hazard Police Department received a call in Gorman Hollow claiming that there were three suspected overdoses in one apartment with a fourth individual needing medical assistance. Upon arrival, said HPD officials, three individuals were deceased and the fourth individual was transported to ARH. In addition to those initial responses, HPD officials said they had at least eight or nine further calls within a 24-hour period regarding overdoses in Hazard that did not result in death. During one of those calls to respond to an overdose on Baker Avenue, two HPD officers — Jessica Cornett and Jimmy Perkins — became ill while processing the substances found at the overdose site and had to receive medical attention at ARH. Both officers were released several hours after being admitted to the emergency room.

Since then, said Blair, the fentanyl related overdoses and deaths have continued to grow in the area.

“It seemed that once that happened it was — I know it was here before — but it just started getting here in a big way,” said Blair. “There’s more cases probably coming this week that will have it too.”

Part of the problem, said Blair, is that fentanyl is being trafficked more, and is also being laced into other substances, so some users may potentially not be aware they are ingesting it until it is too late. The growing problem, he said, was weighing on his mind and kept him up at night, so he knew he had to think of a way to fight fentanyl use.

“You feel helpless in a situation like this. I just think we stand to lose a whole lot more people than we’ve already lost and it’s scary,” he said.

Because of this, said Blair, he wanted to start the zero tolerance/anti-fentanyl campaign to show people that the use of fentanyl will not be tolerated in Perry County.

“One goal, which is to save lives. Under that there is zero tolerance then there’s getting out the information to the people addicted to this stuff,” said Blair. “I want them to know when they buy drugs — even from marijuana not just heroin and the big drugs — it’s in that.”

Fugate is in the process of drafting a bill that will support Blair’s campaign.

“The bill we’ll draft is a bill that will require anybody that’s convicted of trafficking in fentanyl, and not just fentanyl — marijuana laced with fentanyl, pills that have fentanyl pressed in them, anything that has a derivative of fentanyl in it — the bill will mandate that they serve 85 percent of the time rather than 50 percent of the time,” said Fugate. “We want the people who are trafficking and killing our people to be held accountable.”

Blair said his office would not offer any plea deals in fentanyl related cases that do not include a substantial about of jail time to be served.

“If you get caught trafficking fentanyl you’re going to go to jail, that’s all there is to it. There’s not going to be any plea offers made that don’t include significant jail time,” said Blair. “I don’t know how much it will contribute to the fight against drugs in general, but it’s something I just can’t look at people in the eye and not know I’ve done my best to try to save the people.

“I appreciate our commonwealth attorney’s really aggressiveness on this because if there is a zero tolerance for fentanyl then that puts a message out that our county, and really should be the state, we’re not going to tolerate fentanyl. If you bring fentanyl to Kentucky, especially our part in the mountains, you’re going to serve some time for it,” said Fugate.

Fentanyl, said Fugate, is a danger not only to the users, but also the first responders and local law enforcement agencies.

“Really it’s not just a danger to those who are doing it; it’s a danger to our EMS workers, it’s a danger to our police officers and those that respond. Being a police officer back in the day we’d get a call and we’d rush in and take care of stuff,” said Fugate, stating that when he served in the KSP there was not as much danger to exposure then. “The fentanyl is different. You can’t just rush in and start gathering stuff up, you’ve got to take all precautions,” he said.

Through the campaign, Blair said he has been in contact with local schools, churches and all local law enforcement agencies so they can utilize a united front approach to promote education and other measures. “

Here we’re all like a family,” said Blair. “I like to touch base with the churches, the schools and find out what’s going on. With all these other people together we are strong.

“I just want to do everything I can to fight that. If we can put information out there that might help people make a decision that would save a life or keep this fentanyl out of here where people couldn’t get it — if one person doesn’t die from this it’s all worth it,” Blair said. “I feel it incumbent upon me for whatever influence I have in my little part of the world to make as much of a difference (as I can). That’s how we make a difference, we act locally.”