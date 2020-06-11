This month, officials with Bluegrass Care Navigators are celebrating the one-year anniversary of the organizations' pediatric palliative care program, Bright Path. Since its launch in June 2019, more than 30 families have benefited from this program dedicated to children, said representatives of Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Bright Path offers specialized medical care for infants, children, adolescents and young adults who are living with a serious illness. The goal of Bright Path, said Bluegrass Care Navigators, is to provide comfort to the children through symptom management and care coordination at home, while building the confidence of the parent or caregiver with education and support.
“Bright Path is comprehensive palliative care for the whole family in their own home. By bringing symptom-based care into the home, our hope is to decrease a family’s stress about their medical needs and improve the quality of their daily activities together,” said Bluegrass Care Navigators Chief Medical Officer Todd Cote.
Today, the program serves 25 counties, including Perry County. Bright Path clinicians collaborate with both the Kentucky Children’s Hospital and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to streamline patient care. In addition to personalized care at home, the program also helps families get needed specialty equipment to accommodate their child’s needs; advocates for patient families with different specialties and providers; assists multiple families with through the approval process for Medicaid waivers; helps families apply and get approved for social security disability; and connects families with in-home Physical, Occupational and Speech therapies, so they do not have to take their medically complex child and all of their equipment to an office weekly for therapy.
Pediatric palliative care services, including the Bright Path program, are covered by Medicaid and most private insurance. Bluegrass Care Navigators accepts patients to the program regardless of their insurance status. Families seeking more information on Bright Path Pediatric Palliative Care can call, (859) 278-4869.
For more information about Bluegrass Care Navigators and their services, call, (859) 492-0812, or visit, www.bgcarenav.org.
