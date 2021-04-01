Recently, Bluegrass Care Navigators began and expanded the organization's Alzheimer's and dementia program as a result of a three year grant. The program, said representatives of Bluegrass Care Navigators, will assist patients and their families with managing Alzheimer's, dementia and intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Bluegrass Care Navigators, under our transitional care service line, was awarded a three-year grant from the Administration for Community Living for an Alzheimer's and dementia program, said Amy Gabbard, provider liaison for Bluegrass Care Navigators. Gabbard said the program is a six month program that will teach interventions for Alzheimer or dementia patients living alone, Alzheimer or dementia patients living with a caregiver and helping patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
“A lot of times people with those intellectual or developmental disabilities get dementia earlier on in life,” said Gabbard. “The goal at the end of the six months is to have a plan in place for the patients living with Alzheimer's and dementia,” she said. “The goal of the program is to really assist people living alone with dementia, patients living with a caregiver, improving their quality of life, educating them on symptom management.”
Each month of the program, said Gabbard, a transitional care home coach will complete a home visit for patients. During this, she said, the coaches will do assessments, education and support in the homes and connect people to available resources when needed. Additionally, said Gabbard, the program will help caregivers manage stress.
“With Alzheimer's and dementia, the caregivers a lot of times they experience depression, stress. This disease is very taxing on the caregiver,” Gabbard said. “Managing caregiver stress is huge.”
Gabbard said Bluegrass Care Navigators started the program in just a few counties in Nov. 2020, but they are now using it in each other their counties. Bluegrass Care Navigators serves 32 counties across Kentucky, with 16 of those being in eastern Kentucky.
“So far, I feel like we've got a lot of positive feedback from the families,” said Gabbard.
Gabbard said anyone can make a referral to the program by calling the Transitional Care 24/7 hotline at, (877) 439-0262.
