On Saturday, Oct. 19, members of the Bluegrass Care Navigators held the organization’s annual “Howlin’ Halloween Bash” to benefit the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center. During the event, there was dancing, dinner, a costume contest and more.
Chas Gayheart, associate director of philanthropy for Bluegrass Care Navigators, said the event was filled with creative costumes and excitement for all participants.
“I am so excited because it is my first year. It has been going on for several years, but this is my first year and everybody has been so over the top,” said Gayheart.“The outfits, the costumes — everybody has gone above and beyond. We’ve had so much fun.”
Gayheart said that each year the proceeds from the event benefit the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center, providing sheets, snacks, things they need in the kitchen and more.
“It all goes towards the patients and their families,” said Gayheart.
The “Howlin’ Halloween Bash,” she said, has become an event that people look forward to each year, which helps contribute to its success.
“People go above and beyond every year and it gets better and better, because they know when they come and they have such a good time it is for a good cause,” said Gayheart. “I think if anyone would want to come and take a tour of the care center and just get an opportunity to see what they’re supporting they would be overwhelmed with what we have in Hazard.”
