(Hazard, Ky.) – In response to the flooding that has devastated much of the region it serves, Bluegrass Care Navigators (BCN) will shift the focus of its annual Radio Day fundraiser in Hazard to instead request donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
Listeners should tune in on August 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to 101.1 WSGS FM, or listen online at http://www.wsgs.com by clicking on the "listen live" button!
Throughout the day, you will hear stories of compassion and courage from hometown heroes, hear messages of support from community leaders, and learn how BCN has responded to the flood and some of the extraordinary efforts we have taken to help support our patients and community.
“Every year, our friends in Eastern Kentucky are so generous to Bluegrass Care Navigators during this annual fundraiser for our organization,” said CEO Liz Fowler. “This year, we are asking everyone to turn their love and generosity to the entire region. Help us give back to a community that has shown so much care and commitment to us.”
You can start donating to the Team Eastern KY Relief Fund online today, or bring your cash or check donations, payable to "Team EKY Flood Relief Fund" to the station at 516 Main Street in Hazard on Tuesday, August 9th. Any donation amount is greatly appreciated and will be read aloud unless you signify that you prefer to remain anonymous.
If you wish to continue your support of Bluegrass Care Navigators as well, you may do so here.
