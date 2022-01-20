On Jan. 12, Viper Elementary School staff and students celebrated the opening of the school’s new Inchy the Bookworm Vending Machine, the first in Perry County. The book machine, said school officials, will be used to reward students in the MTTS/ABRI program, and is hoped to promote positive behavior and foster a love for reading.

Heather Sparkman, Viper Elementary School Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYSC) director, said the school received the funds for the machine through a grant that was almost $5,000, and they had an additional $1,000 to purchase books. Sparkman said she has the machine stocked up and has a bookshelf full to keep it stocked.

“That was awesome because it holds like 250 books,” said Sparkman. The FRYSC, she said, is working with the library, Save the Children and more organizations to keep supplying the machine. “My goal is to have good, all new released books so it’s something not used or old,” Sparkman said, adding that she wants students to be eager to come get books.

To use the machine, students will turn in tickets earned and the school will hold a drawing every two weeks to choose students to use the machine. This, said Sparkman, will provide approximately 25 students per month with books. The school, she said, will use STAR data to track students’ progress.

The book machine, said Sparkman, is going to be used to promote positive behavior and foster a love for reading within the community.

“Our three goals for the book machine are increase reading at home, increase in-home libraries and increase in our PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports),” said Sparkman.

The book machine, Sparkman said, is the first machine of its kind in Perry County, and she is grateful that Viper Elementary School was able to receive it.

“I think it’s a huge accomplishment that Viper Elementary was the first school to receive this because being a smaller school, the students don’t receive some of the things the bigger schools get. It’s something that I think the bigger schools can look into to help increase their participation with their PBIS program and hope to increase the books in the home libraries of their students and their families as well,” said Sparkman. “It is very rewarding. I was super excited to get this. I cried — when I got the grant I literally cried because I was so happy and proud that the students were going to get this opportunity.”

If anyone wishes to donate or would like more information, call, (606) 439-1411, or, (606) 436-3837, and ask to speak with Heather Sparkman.