A Booneville man was arrested recently after an investigation by the Hazard Police Department led them to find a substance believed to be methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl, as well as evidence of trafficking, in his hotel room.
According to court documents, on Feb. 15, the Hazard Police Department received a call in reference to a subject named Michael Congleton, 37, of Venable School Road, staying at the Quality Inn on Dawahare Drive in Hazard.
Hazard Police Officer Jimmy Perkins wrote in an arrest citation that he discovered that Congleton had two warrants pending in Perry County and went to the hotel to find Congleton. Upon arriving at Congleton’s room, the citation said, Perkins saw Congleton standing in the doorway of his room.
Perkins wrote that he and Officer Jordan Childers placed Congleton under arrest, at which time Congleton asked for his coat.
According to the citation, upon searching the coat, Perkins found six baggies containing a white substance with black specks, believed to be methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl. Upon further search of the room, the citation said, the officers found a loaded .22 revolver, two digital scales, a backpack which contained a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, a needle, five phones and an EBT card belonging to Congleton.
Upon searching Congleton, the citation said, officers found six prepaid cards, along with $245 in cash.
Congleton was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.