On Aug. 8, the Hazard Community and Technical College Board of Directors honored William Fred Brashear with the Distinguished Service Award for his contributions of education to the college and the community. While presenting the award, HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon thanked Brashear for his influence, advocacy, philanthropy and leadership.
Brashear served as co-chair of the Fulfilling the Promise Campaign and along with a partner and the Hyden Citizens Bank, established the Hyden Citizens Bank School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music Scholarship. Brashear has been in community banking since 1975, and has been President/CEO of the Hyden Citizens Bank for 31 years. Hyden Citizens Bank and Brashear were honored as the HCTC/KCTCS Benefactor in 2002 because of his commitment to education for the people of Eastern Kentucky.
He has also been active on various community boards and committees throughout the years. Brashear has served on the HCTC Board of Directors and the Hazard Independent College Foundation, which he still serves on and has served as Chair of each Board during his tenure. Additionally, he has served as director and vice chair of the Coal Fields Regional Industrial Authority Inc. serving Breathitt, Harlan, Leslie, Knott and Perry counties. He is a deacon and Sunday School teacher at Muncy Creek Baptist Church and a member of the Hyden/Leslie Chamber of Commerce. His initiatives include the Leslie County Community Foundation, in which he was the founding board member, and a former longtime President of Leslie County Little League. He provides leadership in his role as the former two-term president and current board member for the Kentucky Bankers Association and board member for the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music.
He provided leadership for development and expansion of the Dual Credit Program for Leslie County High School and he was a member of the leadership team that established the University Center of the Mountains (UCM) to provide higher education (beyond the Associate Degree level) to students across the region. His is a supporter of HCTC’s Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music.
Brashear said he is thankful for the recognition, as well as the leadership from HCTC. The future, he said, depends on continued education throughout the area.
“Education is the foundation for this community and this region to move forward to better days,” said Brashear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.