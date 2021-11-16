Steel drilling to repair breaks in pavement on KY 2021, also known as Big Willard Road, in Perry County will impact travel on that route this week.
Work will begin today, Nov. 15, at mile point 1.7, near the Wehrley Lane intersection. This work will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Drivers should expect long delays at this location while work is ongoing.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, work will move to mile point 2.2, between Briar Fork Circle and Pomp Hollow roads. The road will be closed while those repairs are being made. No signed detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 451 and Forked Mouth Branch Road to bypass the closure. That work is expected to take only one day to complete.
A soil nail project is planned to repair the break at mile point 3.1, but arrangements are still being made for those repairs. Details involving traffic impacts will be announced when the plans are finalized.