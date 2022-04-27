Two bridge deck overlay projects scheduled to begin the week of May 1-7 will affect travel in Perry County for the next month.
Beginning Monday, May 2, Business KY 15 will be reduced to one lane in each direction on and near the bridge at mile point 1.847. This is the bridge crossing KY 476 located near the old Kentucky State Police post, just north of downtown Hazard. Drivers should reduce speed and use caution in this area.
Starting Wednesday, May 4, KY 15 will be reduced to one lane in each direction on and near the bridge at mile point 1.769. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals, so drivers should expect delays with short stoppages of traffic. This bridge crosses Carr Fork near Vicco Dental Center between Vicco and Scuddy. Travel between Whitesburg and Hazard will be affected.
Both projects are scheduled to be completed within 30 days of their start dates.