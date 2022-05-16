Construction on a bridge replacement project on Ky. 476 began Monday, May 16, and is expected to last a few months.
Construction is taking place on the Ky. 476 bridge over Balls Fork. Built in 1926, the bridge is located at mile point 12.4 near the intersection of Ky. 1087/Balls Fork Road. The new bridge will be built in the same location without load restrictions and have a design life of at least 75 years, said KYTC officials.
The existing bridge will be closed during construction and traffic will utilize a temporary, single-lane diversion. One lane of Ky. 1087 will also be closed during some phases of the project. Signage and flaggers will be in place to alert motorists to traffic pattern changes and work zones. Officials urge drivers to please use caution when in the area.
The traffic impact time is expected to be up to 90 days, with the new bridge anticipated to open in mid-August.