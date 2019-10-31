Brig. Gen. Russell A. Muncy honored

The City of Hazard dedicated Veterans Way in honor of Brig. Gen. Russell A. Muncy on Friday in coordination with the Hazard High School Homecoming parade.
Muncy also acted as the grand marshal of the parade.
I think we’ve had two brigadier generals that graduated from Hazard High School, Rusty was a year ahead of me in high school, it’s great that he’s here and he’s going to be the grand marshal,” said Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini
The Hazard City Commissioners voted to rename this road in May and the sign was put in place on June 5. “We’re all very proud of Rusty and you know I graduated with him in 1979 and he’s done so much with his life we’re very proud to name this street after him,” said City Commissioner Susan Brotherton, “I like that he chose to name it Veterans Way and in his honor instead of just in his name.”
Brig. Gen. Russell A. Muncy is Vice Commander, 4th Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, March Air Reserve Base, California.
Fourth Air Force has command supervision over the Reserve’s long-range airlift and air-refueling units located throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii and Guam. Fourth Air Force is dedicated to ensuring that assigned units and personnel are properly organized, trained, equipped and ready to support national security requirements across the full spectrum of operations, from war to contingency situations. Fourth Air Force provides leadership, management and oversight to 17 flying wings and one regional support group, which provide strategic airlift, airdrop, aeromedical, air refueling and associated expeditionary support activities. Fourth Air Force’s responsibilities encompass 300 units and more than 33,500 personnel.
General Muncy was commissioned from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1983 and served on active duty as a KC-135A/R pilot and squadron flying safety officer before leaving the service in December 1990. He reentered the service with a direct commission with the Air Force Reserve in 1995 serving as an aircraft commander, instructor pilot, evaluator pilot, flying safety officer, operations plans officer, chief pilot, director of operations, group commander, vice wing commander and three-time wing commander since that time. General Muncy served at the major command level as the AFRC headquarters tanker operations officer at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. He has deployed numerous times in support of operations Desert Shield, Joint Forge, Deliberate Guard, Northern Watch and Enduring Freedom and deployed in a joint role for operations Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn. He became a Level II Joint Qualified Officer in 2013,” according to the U.S. Air Force.
“It is an honor but most importantly being from Hazard, growing up in Hazard I owe so much to this town because it really taught me the values and work ethic to be able to accomplish what i’ve accomplished in life,” said Muncy. “I hope that the young kids will see this today and they go you know what if you can do it, I can do it and if just one kid does that then it’ll be a success.”
