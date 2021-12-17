Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s (BSCTC) campus libraries are hubs for student assistance with homework, tutoring, and personal necessities. BSCTC libraries serve as access points for The Nest, BSCTC’s student resource center, and provide tutoring and technology for the student body.
To meet the technological needs of students, the library has received around 150 laptops for check out. For students who do not have internet access at home, the library now provides MiFi (free internet) in partnership with Professor Brandie Davis.
Other assistance provided with the library's help includes food pantry bags (Nest bags) and holiday presents. The libraries have been working closely with The Nest to provide students with free pantry food bags and food cards (when available) daily since September 2020. Students have been able to pick up one food pantry bag per week at any of the three library locations at Pikeville, Prestonsburg, or Mayo Campuses. The libraries have helped to provide over 600 pantry bags to BSCTC students.
“It is imperative we see to the needs of our students and help them in all ways possible. Our approach is holistic, as we know that with support, our students will graduate and build successful communities,” said BSCTC President Sherry Zylka.
The libraries partnered again with faculty and staff to host their second annual holiday gift drive for students who need gifts for their children. Last year the drive served over one hundred children, and this year there were over 130 children served.
Judy Howell, Director of Library Services and ACE, stated, “It’s important for the college to meet all the needs of our students whether that be food, technology, or presents for their children at this time of the year. Our library staff enjoys helping our students.”